After a disappointing start on the opening day of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian shooters will be back on action on Day 4 – July 27 – with mixed team events in 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Rifle. Another disappointing start by the Shooters as India’s ace pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary failed to advance to the medal rounds of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event after getting knocked out in Stage 2. The other Indian pair of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma crash out after finishing 17th position in the Stage 1. Indian men’s hockey team is in action today against Spain in their Pool A Match. While the pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar would try their chances in 10m Air Rifle along with the combination of Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar. Indian men’s hockey team will be also in action on July 27 morning against Spain after a 7-1 drubbing from Australia in their previous match. India’s experienced paddler Sharath Achanta will square off against Table Tennis Legend Ma Long in the third round of men’s singles while the young and talented pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will face Sean Vendy/Ben Lane of Great Britain in a badminton’s group stage match.Also Read - Highlights Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Simranjeet, Rupinder Help India to 3-0 Win vs Spain

  • 8:05 AM IST

    Spain Attack, India Defend – Heading Into Final Five Minutes!

  • 8:03 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 Updates: HOCKEY – GOAL! Rupinder Pal Singh converts the penalty corner to give India 3-0 lead vs Spain in Pool A match. Meanwhile, Spain go for a variation but it doesn’t work out but they got another penalty corner. Again they fail to convert but one more penalty corner for them. This time Sreejesh comes up with the block and Spain still searching for their first goal. What a defensive masterclass by PR Sreejesh! India 3-0 vs Spain

  • 7:53 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: HOCKEY – Drama at the end of third-quarter! Spain fail to convert the penalty corner and ask for another one but it’s not given. They don’t take the review so that’s the end of the third quarter. Spain dominated, especially in the final five minutes. The Red Shirts scored a goal but it was disallowed because the hooter had went off. India 2-0 Spain After 3rd Quarter

  • 7:32 AM IST

    You gotta feel for Saurabh Chaudhary, what a performance by the 19-year-old!

  • 7:31 AM IST

    A forgettable maiden Olympics for Manu Bhaker. First the gun malfunction and disappointment today in the qualification Stage 2!

  • 7:23 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Streaming Scores Online: HOCKEY – The second quarter ends and it’s half-time. India manage to keep Spain at bay as they defended well. A two-goal lead is a good one going into the break but not a safe one. Spain will come hard in the remaining quarters. IND 2-0 ESP

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Achievement for Birendra Lakra!

  • 7:11 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score: HOCKEY – GOAL! After three Penalty Corners, India have a penalty stroke! Rupinder Pal Singh Scores! A block on the line and it is deemed to be deliberate enough for a penalty stroke. Spain GK – Cortez got there but there was plenty of power from Rupinder to beat the goalkeeper. India 2-0 Spain

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Score and Updates: What a finish! Simranjit Sigh gives India the lead against Spain in their 3rd match of Pool A. Simranjit converts a brilliant cross from Amit Rohidas to hand India an important goal in the first quarter. IND 1-0 ESP

  • 7:00 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: It’s Over for Saurabh-Manu! Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary fail to qualify for the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team final after finishing 7th in Qualification Stage 2 with 380 points. Despite finishing as the number one team in qualification round 1, Manu and Saurabh could not maintain the same intensity and level in the second round.