Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 Live Updates

After a disappointing start on the opening day of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian shooters will be back on action on Day 4 – July 27 – with mixed team events in 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Rifle. Local favourite and Japan’s Naomi Osaka is out of Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Japanese second seed lost 1-6, 4-6 to Czech world number 42 Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the women’s singles event. Meanwhile, India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are out of Tokyo Olympics despite winning their last group match 21-17, 21-19. While veteran paddler – Sharath Kamal lost a hard-fought Round 3 match against defending champion Ma Long. Some good news from Tokyo as the India men’s Hockey team beat Spain 3-0 to get back their campaign on track in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Rupinderpal Singh scores a brace, while Simranjit Singh also scored a brilliant field goal. Meanwhile, veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was once again at his very best as Spain failed to score a single goal. Disappointing start by the Shooters as India’s ace pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary failed to advance to the medal rounds of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event after getting knocked out in Stage 2. The other Indian pair of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma crash out after finishing 17th position in Stage 1.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics, Hockey: Rupinder Pal Singh Scores Brace as India Beat Spain 3-0

Live Updates

  • 11:03 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 Updates: SHOOTING! Indian challenge ends in 10m air rifle mixed team event. The two Indian pairings of Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil-Deepak Kumar crashed out in the first qualifications stage, missing out on yet another final after an outing that left a lot to be desired. The duo of Valarivan and Panwar finished 12th with a total of 626.5 across three series each, while Moudgil and Kumar ended 18th out of 29 pairs with an aggregate score of 623.8 at the Asaka Range.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    Tough luck for Chirag-Satwik, won hearts but bowed out of Tokyo 2020!

  • 10:40 AM IST

    NAOMI OSAKA CRASHES OUT of TOKYO 2020!

  • 10:39 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE STREAMING ONLINE: MASSIVE UPSET! Local favourite and Japan’s Naomi Osaka suffered a 1-6, 4-6 loss to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of women’s singles event. With this defeat, Osaka’s dream of winning Olympic gold on home soil is over. The four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, struggled in an error-strewn display under the Centre Court roof at Ariake Tennis Park. She lost the match in 68 minutes.

  • 10:35 AM IST

    Our Champion ‘Mirabai Chanu’ Off to Home!

  • 10:34 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: SAILING – India’s Nethra Kumanan finishes Laser Radial Race 5 at 32nd position. Race 6 to follow soon. Meanwhile, another Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan finishes Laser Race 4 at 23rd position.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 Updates: BADMINTON – Top stuff from Shetty-Rankireddy but hard luck! Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat Ben Lane-Sean Vendy by 21-17, 21-19. Satwiksairaj – Chirag face an exit after the Chinese Taipei pair Yang Lee – Chi-Lin Wang defeated the top seeds Marcus Gideon – Kevin Sukamuljo Sanjay in their group game. While Indians are one set up, a win against Lane-Vendy might not suffice. The win-loss game score has the Indonesians at 3, Taipei at 2 and Indians third at 1.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    Hard luck for Chirag-Satwik!

  • 10:15 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: SHOOTING – India’s Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar are in action 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1. Divyansh shoots a solid 103.6 in his first series. Meanwhile, Anjum Mougil and Deepak Kumar are placed 22nd after shooting 103 and 103.4. Elavenil Valarivan had two scores below 10 – 9.9 and 9.8, but only one 10.9. Elavenil/Divyansh finish with 626.5 points.

  • 10:06 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Badminton – Chirag-Satwik Out of Contention! Unfortunately, India’s young pairing of Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy crashes out of the Quarterfinal race even before playing the last group match in Tokyo Olympics 2020. And that means Satwik-Chirag won’t advance due to game difference. Because of that, this becomes Indian pairing’s last performance of the Olympics. Satwiksairaj/Chirag 21- 17 Ben/Sean wins 1st Game!