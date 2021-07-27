Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 Live Updates

After a disappointing start on the opening day of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian shooters will be back on action on Day 4 – July 27 – with mixed team events in 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Rifle. India’s ace paddler – Sharath Kamal up next against defending champion Ma Long. Meanwhile, in Badminton – it’s a must-win match for the Indian badminton pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as they face the lowest ranked team of the group. The top two teams from Group A progress to the quarterfinals. Some good news from Tokyo as the India men’s Hockey team beat Spain 3-0 to get back their campaign on track in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Rupinderpal Singh scores a brace, while Simranjit Singh also scored a brilliant field goal. Meanwhile, veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was once again at his very best as Spain failed to score a single goal. Disappointing start by the Shooters as India’s ace pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary failed to advance to the medal rounds of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event after getting knocked out in Stage 2. The other Indian pair of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma crash out after finishing 17th position in Stage 1. Still, some hopes from Shooting as Indian pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar would try their chances in 10m Air Rifle along with the combination of Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics, Hockey: Rupinder Pal Singh Scores Brace as India Beat Spain 3-0

