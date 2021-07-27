Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE SCORE, DAY 5 Live Updates

Hello and welcome to our Live Coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates and Score of Olympic here on Indiacom sports. India boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Nadine Apetz of Germany 3-2 by a split decision in the Round of 16 of women's welterweight (69 kg) clash on Tuesday. The only other good news so far came from men's hockey where Simranjit Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh shine as Indian men's hockey team beat Spain 3-0 in their third Pool A match. With this, the Men in Blue have nearly booked their spot in the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinls. Meanwhile, Indian shooters misfired once again after Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Deswal-Abhishek Verma 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event, Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar-Anjum Moudgil fail to qualify for the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event medal rounds. Unfortunately, Indian men's doubles badminton pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty failed to qualify for the quarterfinals despite winning their last Group A match against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy owing to poor game difference. Veteran paddler – Achanta Sharath Kamal put up a brave fight against the defending champion MA Long before losing the Round 3 match.

