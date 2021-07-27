Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE SCORE, DAY 5 Live Updates

After a disappointing start on the opening day of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian shooters will be back on action on Day 4 – July 27 – with mixed team events in 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Rifle. Lovlina Borgohain beats Germany’s Nadine Apetz in the Women’s 69kg Round of 16 match by split decision to enter the quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Home favourite and Japan’s Naomi Osaka is out of Tokyo Olympics 2020. The second seed lost 1-6, 4-6 to Czech world number 42 Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the women’s singles event. Meanwhile, India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are out of Tokyo Olympics despite winning their last group match 21-17, 21-19. While veteran paddler – Sharath Kamal lost a hard-fought Round 3 match against defending champion Ma Long. Some good news from Tokyo as the India men’s Hockey team beat Spain 3-0 to get back their campaign on track in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Rupinderpal Singh scores a brace, while Simranjit Singh also scored a brilliant field goal. Meanwhile, veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was once again at his very best as Spain failed to score a single goal. Disappointing day for Indian shooters as India’s ace pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary failed to advance to the medal rounds of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event after getting knocked out in Stage 2. The other Indian pair of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma crash out after finishing 17th position in Stage 1.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics, Boxing: Debutant Lovlina Borgohain Reaches Quarterfinals After Beating Germany's Nadine Apetz

