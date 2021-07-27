Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE SCORE, DAY 5 Live Updates

After a disappointing start on the opening day of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian shooters will be back on action on Day 4 – July 27 – with mixed team events in 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Rifle. Lovlina Borgohain beats Germany’s Nadine Apetz in the Women’s 69kg Round of 16 match by split decision to enter the quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Home favourite and Japan’s Naomi Osaka is out of Tokyo Olympics 2020. The second seed lost 1-6, 4-6 to Czech world number 42 Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the women’s singles event. Meanwhile, India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are out of Tokyo Olympics despite winning their last group match 21-17, 21-19. While veteran paddler – Sharath Kamal lost a hard-fought Round 3 match against defending champion Ma Long. Some good news from Tokyo as the India men’s Hockey team beat Spain 3-0 to get back their campaign on track in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Rupinderpal Singh scores a brace, while Simranjit Singh also scored a brilliant field goal. Meanwhile, veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was once again at his very best as Spain failed to score a single goal. Disappointing day for Indian shooters as India’s ace pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary failed to advance to the medal rounds of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event after getting knocked out in Stage 2. The other Indian pair of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma crash out after finishing 17th position in Stage 1.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics, Boxing: Debutant Lovlina Borgohain Reaches Quarterfinals After Beating Germany's Nadine Apetz

Live Updates

  • 12:13 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Scores Online: MARK THE DATE – Lovlina vs Chen on July 30! In her maiden Olympic appearance, India’s Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advanced to the quarterfinals after beating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely-fought last-16 stage bout. Borgohain, the lone Indian boxer in action on the day, prevailed 3-2 over her rival who is 12 years her senior. The 23-year-old Borgohain is a two-time World and Asian Championships bronze-medallist. She will next face Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen, who is seeded fourth and a former world champion, on July 30. A win in that bout would assure Borgohain of at least a bronze medal at the mega-event. Chen defeated Italy’s Angela Carini 3-2 in her pre-quarterfinal bout.

  • 12:01 PM IST
    Tokyo 2020 Live Updates Today: SAILING – Men’s one-person dinghy laser race 4: Vishnu Saravanan finished 23rd in Race 4, and is in 26th position overall. Tuesday’s Race 5 has been rescheduled.

    Women’s one-person dinghy laser radial: Nethra Kumanan finished 38th in Race 6, and is in 33rd place overall.
  • 11:53 AM IST

    Lovlina Advances to Quarters!

  • 11:34 AM IST

    What a performance, Lovlina One Step Away From Assuring a Medal at Tokyo 2020!

  • 11:33 AM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: Remember The Name – Lovlina Borgohain Into The Quarters!
    Lovlina beats Germany’s Nadine Apetz by split decision 3-2. The 23-year-old Indian is through to the quarter-final of the Tokyo Olympics 2020! One more win for Lovlina and India will be assured of a medal. Tactically, Lovlina was impressive against an aggressive Nadine. Avoided the punches with a strong defence.
  • 11:28 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates Today: 2nd Round Goes to Lovlina! Lovlina is Boxing with amazing patience here against an aggressive opponent. The Indian maintains her composure and concentrates on her defence. Round 2 ends and the judges have gone with Lovlina again with a 3-2 split decision.

  • 11:18 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE SCORE ONLINE: Lovlina Wins The 1st Round 1 by Split Decision! Both boxers started cautiously but Lovlina appeared to be more swift with her punches. She played a smart waiting game against a more aggressive opponent. And the judges have gone with the Indian with a 3-2 split decision.

  • 11:09 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: BOXING – India’s Lovlina Borgohain is up against Nadine Apetz of Germany in Women’s Welterweight Round of 16 match.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 Updates: SHOOTING! Indian challenge ends in 10m air rifle mixed team event. The two Indian pairings of Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil-Deepak Kumar crashed out in the first qualifications stage, missing out on yet another final after an outing that left a lot to be desired. The duo of Valarivan and Panwar finished 12th with a total of 626.5 across three series each, while Moudgil and Kumar ended 18th out of 29 pairs with an aggregate score of 623.8 at the Asaka Range.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    Tough luck for Chirag-Satwik, won hearts but bowed out of Tokyo 2020!