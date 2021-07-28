Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 6 Live Score

Living up to her tag of world number one – Deepika Kumari wins a five-set thriller 6-4 in women's individual round-of-16 eliminations in Archery, she beats Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez. India Boxer – Pooja Rani wins 5-0, reaches the quarter-final of women's middleweight (75kg category). She wins her bout against Ichrak Chaib of Algeria. Meanwhile, it's end of road for Pravin Jadhav in Men's Individuals Archery – the Indian archer loses to Brady Ellison 6-0 in the round of 16 event in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. India's ace shuttler and world champion – PV Sindhu storms into the knockout stages of Tokyo Olympics 2020 after beating Hong Kong's Cheung NY 21-9, 21-16  in her final Group J match. Sindhu will take on Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 of the Tokyo Olympics. In women's Hockey, India suffered their third straight defeat in Tokyo Olympics 2020 1-4 against Great Britain.

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. Young boxer Lovlina Borgohain entered the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight category, the India men's hockey team eased past Spain 3-0 in a Pool A match on the back of goals from Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh.

Live Updates

  • 3:55 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 line-up is sealed for men’s quarterfinals

  • 3:48 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Online: Indian boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) out-punched Algeria’s Ichrak Chaib in her opening bout of Tokyo Olympics 2020. With this win, the 30-year-old Indian has entered the quarterfinals of her maiden Olympic Games on Wednesday. Pooja Rani clinched it 5-0, thoroughly dominating a rival 10 years her junior. The two-time Asian champion was in command with her right straights and also benefitted immensely from Chaib’s lack of balance in the ring.

  • 3:45 PM IST

    World No.1s Living Up to Their Tag

  • 3:42 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Score and Updates Today: TENNIS – Novak Djokovic’s Golden Slam bid is “very much alive and kicking”. The world no.1 beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Djokovic is attempting to become the first man to achieve a Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year. He has already won the Australian and French Opens plus Wimbledon this year. The 34-year-old Serb will next take on Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

  • 3:27 PM IST

  • 3:26 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Today Online: BADMINTON – B Praneeth’s campaign ends with another disappointing loss at Tokyo 2020! In badminton men’s singles, Sai Praneeth’s campaign ended when he lost to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands 14-21, 14-21 in the second Group match. The 28-year-old Indian finished last and third in the Group. Praneeth lost both his matches against lower-ranked players from Israel and the Netherlands. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu has advanced to the knockout stages in the women’s singles.

  • 3:20 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Scores Online: ARCHERY – Deepika Kumari wins a five-set thriller 6-4 in women’s individual Archery, she beats Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in the round-of-16 clash. The match was decided by a single point! The American teenager needed a 10 to take it a shoot-off. But she shot a 9. World No.1 Deepika was once again, nervy in that final set but she managed to win it 26-25.

    Deepika Kumari SET 5: 9,9,8

    Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez SET 5: 8,8,9
  • 3:17 PM IST

  • 3:16 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Day 6 Updates: ARCHERY – India’s Deepika Kumari wins the third set 27-25 to take a 2-set lead against USA’s Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez. This is a good comeback from the world no.1 archer.

    Deepika Kumari SET 3: 10,9,8

    Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez SET 3: 8,10,7
  • 3:08 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online: ARCHERY – Jennifer wins Set 1! India’s Deepika Kumari is up against USA’s Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez. The world no.1 needs to rediscover her form soon to advance into the quarterfinals of women’s individual quarterfinals.

    SERIES 1

    Deepika Kumari: 7, 9, 9 (25)

    Jennifer: 9, 10, 7 (26)