Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 6 Live Score

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 6 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. World No.1 Deepika Kumari defeated Karma of Bhutan in straight sets to qualify for Women’s Round of 16 Eliminations in Archery in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Meanwhile, it’s end of road for Pravin Jadhav in Men’s Individuals Archery – the Indian archer loses to Brady Ellison 6-0 in the round of 16 event in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Earlier, Pravin had defeated world no. 2 of Russia – Galsan Bazarzhapov in straight sets 6-0 to win the match and advance into the Round of 16 of Tokyo Olympics 2020. India’s ace shuttler – PV Sindhu storms into the knockout stages of Tokyo Olympics 2020 after beating Hong Kong’s Cheung NY 21-9, 21-16  in her final Group J match. Sindhu will take on Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 of Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, Indian archer Tarundeep Rai crashes out in Round of 32 after losing a shoot-off against Israel’s Itay Shanny. In women’s Hockey, India suffered their third straight defeat in Tokyo Olympics 2020 1-4 against Great Britain. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Names 2 Players Who Can do All-Rounder's Job & Replace Hardik Pandya in Team India

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. Young boxer Lovlina Borgohain entered the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight category, the India men's hockey team eased past Spain 3-0 in a Pool A match on the back of goals from Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh.

Live Updates

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Pravin Jadhav Targets ‘The Perfect 10’

  • 2:39 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates, Day 6 Live Score: BADMINTON – Playing for Pride. India’s Sai Praneeth in action against Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands. Sai Praneeth is in action in his final women’s singles match at the Olympic Games. The 28-year-old Indian can’t progress to the knockout round as he lost to Misha Zilbermann in his first round.

  • 2:30 PM IST

    Deepika Kumari Storms Into Rd-of-16 at Tokyo 2020

  • 2:30 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Online: ARCHERY – India’s Deepika Kumari has beaten Bhutan’s Karma in three straights sets with a 6-0 scoreline in women’s individual 1/16 eliminations.

    SET 3

    Deepika Kumari: 9, 10, 8 – Score 27

    Karma: 6, 8, 10 – Score 24
  • 2:22 PM IST
    Tokyo 2020 Live Score and Updates Today: ARCHERY – Deepika Kumari wins 1st SET versus Karma from Bhutan in women’s singles 1/32 eliminations.

    Deepika SET 1: 8,9,9 (26)

    Karma SET 1: 8,6,9 (23)
  • 2:19 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Today, Day 6 Latest Updates: ARCHERY – Hold your breath, world no.1, and India’s best Archer – Deepika Kumari is in action against Karma of Bhutan in the Women’s Individuals 1/32 Eliminations. Women’s Individual 1/16 match will take place at 2.53 PM IST.

  • 2:16 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics Live Score and Updates Remaining Events for India on July 28 –
    ARCHERY
    2.15 PM IST: Deepika Kumari takes on Karma of Bhutan in the Women’s 1/32 eliminations. Women’s Individual 1/16 will take place at 2.53 pm.

    BADMINTON
    2.30 PM IST: B Sai Praneeth will face Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands in the men’s singles Group D clash.
    BOXING
    2.33 PM IST: Pooja Rani takes on Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the women’s middleweight round of 16 clash.
  • 2:06 PM IST

    Sharmila’s Scorcher – India Women’s Hockey Team 1st Goal in Tokyo 2020

  • 2:04 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: ARCHERY – Next Up for India is world no. Deepika Kumari. Can Tokyo 2020 be redemption for Deepika? From years, we’ve been piling a million hopes on this 27-year-old Archer from Ranchi. But despite a plethora of medals in other events, the Olympic glory is missing. Deepika has won World Cup gold one after another but her arrow aimed at the Olympic medal has continued to hover mid-air. Stay tuned to catch all the live action from Tokyo Olympics 2020.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Stream Online Free: ROWING – India’s Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal miss out on medal opportunity at Tokyo 2020, finished 6th in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Semi-final A/B 2.