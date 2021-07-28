Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 6 Live Score

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 6 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. India’s young Archer Pravin Jadhav beats world no. 2 of Russia – Galsan Bazarzhapov in straight sets 6-0 to win the match and advance into the Round of 16 of Tokyo Olympics 2020. India’s ace shuttler – PV Sindhu storms into the knockout stages of Tokyo Olympics 2020 after beating Hong Kong’s Cheung NY 21-9, 21-16 in her final Group J match. Sindhu will take on Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 of Tokyo Olympics. In Tennis, Daniil Medvedev beat Fabio Fognini to seal a quarterfinal berth in Tokyo 2020. Meanwhile, Indian archer Tarundeep Rai crashes out in Round of 32 after losing a shoot-off against Israel’s Itay Shanny. In women’s Hockey, India suffered their third straight defeat in Tokyo Olympics 2020 1-4 against Great Britain. After a series of disappointing results on Tuesday, the Indian contingent will pin their hopes of world champion PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, world number one Archer – Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani look for a better show on Day 6. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Names 2 Players Who Can do All-Rounder's Job & Replace Hardik Pandya in Team India

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. Young boxer Lovlina Borgohain entered the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight category, the India men's hockey team eased past Spain 3-0 in a Pool A match on the back of goals from Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh.