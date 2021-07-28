Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 6 Live Score

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 6 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. India's young Archer Pravin Jadhav beats world no. 2 of Russia – Galsan Bazarzhapov in straight sets 6-0 to win the match and advance into the Round of 16 of Tokyo Olympics 2020. India's ace shuttler – PV Sindhu storms into the knockout stages of Tokyo Olympics 2020 after beating Hong Kong's Cheung NY 21-9, 21-16  in her final Group J match. Sindhu will take on Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 of Tokyo Olympics. In Tennis, Daniil Medvedev beat Fabio Fognini to seal a quarterfinal berth in Tokyo 2020. Meanwhile, Indian archer Tarundeep Rai crashes out in Round of 32 after losing a shoot-off against Israel's Itay Shanny. In women's Hockey, India suffered their third straight defeat in Tokyo Olympics 2020 1-4 against Great Britain. After a series of disappointing results on Tuesday, the Indian contingent will pin their hopes of world champion PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, world number one Archer – Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani look for a better show on Day 6.

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. Young boxer Lovlina Borgohain entered the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight category, the India men's hockey team eased past Spain 3-0 in a Pool A match on the back of goals from Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh.

Also Read - Tokyo Olympics, Hockey: India Women Suffer Third Consecutive Defeat as Great Britain Win 4-1

Live Updates

  • 1:09 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Day 6 Updates: India’s Pravin Jadhav will take on USA’s Brady Ellison, bronze medallist from Rio Olympics 2016, at 1.25 PM IST in the Round-of-16 event at Tokyo Olympics. Don’t leave your seat folks!

  • 1:02 PM IST

    What an achievement for Pravin Jadhav – truly remarkable!

  • 12:54 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Today Online: Pravin Jadhav’s Scores in Round-of-32!

    Pravin Jadhav SET 1: 10,9,10 – score 29
    Galsan Bazarzhapov SET 1: 9,9,9 – score 27

    Pravin Jadhav SET 2: 9,9,10 – score 28
    Galsan Bazarzhapov SET 2: 10,10,7 – score 27

    Pravin Jadhav SET 3: 9,9,10 – score 28
    Galsan Bazarzhapov SET 3: 8,7,9 – score 24
  • 12:52 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Scores Online: What an inspiration for the whole country! Pravin Jadhav has been the most impressive Indian archer on show at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The son of daily wage earners from Satara village in Maharashtra has come a long way to give India hope of another medal.

  • 12:43 PM IST

  • 12:43 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Score and Updates: ARCHERY – OUTSTANDING FROM PRAVIN JADHAV! India’s Pravin Jadhav held his nerves brilliantly to seal the contest in straight sets. He wins the third set and the match 6-0. ROC’s Bazarzhapov started under a lot of pressure and began with an 8, failing to recover from there. Jadhav now through to Round-of-16.

  • 12:38 PM IST
    Tokyo 2020 Live Score and Updates: Archery – Men’s Individual – It’s a best of 5 sets match

    Pravin Jadhav takes the first set!
    Pravin Jadhav set 1: 10,9,10 – score 29
    Galsan Bazarzhapov set 1: 9,9,9,9 – score 27
  • 12:37 PM IST

    Chin up Girls, fight it out in the next – Team India

  • 12:36 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online: ARCHERY – Indian archer Pravin Jadhav faces Galsan Bazarzhapov of Russia in the Men’s Individual Round of 32!

  • 12:31 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Today: ARCHERY – Up next for India, Pravin Jadhav, who finished 31st in men’s rankings rounds, is in Round of 64 in less than 5 minutes with Deepika Kumari on a little after from 2:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, Tarundeep Rai’s journey came to an end in the Round of 32 of the men’s individual event earlier today.