Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 6 Live Score

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 6 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. PV Sindhu storms into knockout stages of Tokyo Olympics 2020, beats Cheung NY 21-9, 21-16 to win her final Group J match. Sindhu will take on Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Indian archer Tarundeep Rai crashes out in Round of 32 after losing a shoot-off against Israel’s Itay Shanny. In women’s Hockey, India suffered their third straight defeat in Tokyo Olympics 2020 1-4 against Great Britain. Sharmila Devi is the scorer for India. After a series of disappointing results on Tuesday, the Indian contingent will pin their hopes of world champion PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, world number one Archer – Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani look for a better show on Day 6. Meanwhile, India women’s hockey team will take on Great Britain in their Pool A clash on Wednesday. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton: PV Sindhu Enters Round of 16 With Dominating Win Over Ngyan Yi Cheung

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. Young boxer Lovlina Borgohain entered the quarter-finals of the women’s welterweight category, the India men’s hockey team eased past Spain 3-0 in a Pool A match on the back of goals from Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh. See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 6 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 from Tokyo here. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics, Hockey: India Women Suffer Third Consecutive Defeat as Great Britain Win 4-1

Also Read - Highlights Badminton Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu Eases Past Cheung NY, Advances to Knockout

Live Updates

  • 10:06 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: TENNIS – World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who defeated India’s Sumit Nagal in the second round, is in action in his third-round match against Italy’s Fabio Fognini. The Russian serving a break-up at 4-2 in the third set against Fognini.

  • 9:57 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Score and Updates: SAILING – Men’s Skiff 49er. Race 3 is underway! India’s Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar are currently ranked 18th overall. Only the top 10 teams will take part in the medal race after 12 heats.

  • 9:47 AM IST

    Sindhu keeps ‘India’s hopes high’ at Tokyo 2020

  • 9:39 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Stream Free Online India: SAILING – India’s Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar finish 18th among 19 participants. Indian pair’s overall rank is 18th at the moment. 10 more races to go in the Men’s Skiff 49er. The top ten racers at the end will take part in the medal race.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Online: PV Sindhu on Mental Health – “Well-being very important for athletes. Mental health is an important aspect for athletes, says Sindhu referring to Simone Biles’s withdrawal. The legendary US Gymnast had pulled out of the team final on Tuesday. Sindhu says she is in a good mental space and physical shape after progressing to the Round of 16 in women’s singles badminton at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

  • 9:18 AM IST

    Katie Ledecky Arrives in Tokyo in Style

  • 9:17 AM IST

    What an effort from the Indian pair!

  • 9:17 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Day 6 Updates: SWIMMING – Legendary Katie Ledecky swims to her first gold in Tokyo 2020! In the inaugural 1500m event for women, USA’s Katie Ledecky bagged the gold.

  • 9:04 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: SAILING – KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar begin their men’s skiff 49er race 1. The Men’s Skiff 49er Race 2 is underway. Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar are part of the Indian team.

  • 8:57 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Score and Updates: ROWING – Arvind, Arjun finish sixth in semis A/B! In lightweight men’s double sculls event, India’s pairing of Arvind Lal and Arjun Singh finished sixth in the semifinals A/B. The six-team semifinal was won by reigning world champions Ireland who set a new world record while Italy and Belgium finished second and third. Arvind and Arjun, with no medal hopes, will compete for a position from 7th and 12th later.