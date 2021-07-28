Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 6 Live Score

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 6 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. India’s ace shuttler – PV Sindhu storms into the knockout stages of Tokyo Olympics 2020 after beating Hong Kong’s Cheung NY 21-9, 21-16  in her final Group J match. Sindhu will take on Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 of Tokyo Olympics. In Tennis, Daniil Medvedev beat Fabio Fognini to seal a quarterfinal berth in Tokyo 2020. Meanwhile, Indian archer Tarundeep Rai crashes out in Round of 32 after losing a shoot-off against Israel’s Itay Shanny. In women’s Hockey, India suffered their third straight defeat in Tokyo Olympics 2020 1-4 against Great Britain. Sharmila Devi is the scorer for India. After a series of disappointing results on Tuesday, the Indian contingent will pin their hopes of world champion PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, world number one Archer – Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani look for a better show on Day 6. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Names 2 Players Who Can do All-Rounder's Job & Replace Hardik Pandya in Team India

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. Young boxer Lovlina Borgohain entered the quarter-finals of the women’s welterweight category, the India men’s hockey team eased past Spain 3-0 in a Pool A match on the back of goals from Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh. See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 6 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 from Tokyo here. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton: PV Sindhu Enters Round of 16 With Dominating Win Over Ngyan Yi Cheung

Also Read - Tokyo Olympics, Hockey: India Women Suffer Third Consecutive Defeat as Great Britain Win 4-1

Live Updates

  • 11:31 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online: SAILING – RACE 4 COMPLETED! Indian pair of Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar finish last at 19th place in Race 4. They are currently ranked 18th overall. In total, 12 races will take place and the top 10 teams at the end will qualify for the medal race. The next two races will take place tomorrow.

  • 11:06 AM IST

    Ankit Promises to Return ‘Stronger’ After Tokyo 2020 Learning

  • 11:03 AM IST

    Weighed in GOLD – TOKYO OLYMPICS 2020!

  • 11:02 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Day 6 Live Updates: ARCHERY – Pravin Jadhav in Round of 64 action! Pravin has easily been India’s best male archer at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 so far. He faced disappointment in Mixed Doubles with Deepika Kumari but he was in top form in the Men’s Team event. The 25-year-old Indian Archer will be in action at 12:30 PM today in the Men’s Individual Round of 64. He takes on Russia’s Galsan.

  • 10:45 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Score Online: SAILING – Race 3 is over! The Indian pair of Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar finish 17th. They had finished 18th in the first two races. Their overall ranking is 18th out of 19. Meanwhile, Race 4 is underway! Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar are currently at the 18th position overall. This is the last race of the day.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    Russian ‘Power on Display’ in Tokyo

  • 10:30 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online: TENNIS – World No.2 Daniil Medvedev beats Fabio Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 to advance into quarterfinals of Tokyo 2020. Conditions were brutal and both players gave their all on the court but it was the Russian who amped up his intensity when it mattered the most to seal the contest. At one stage, Medvedev said to the umpire: “I can finish the match, but I can die. If I die, who will take responsibility?”

  • 10:19 AM IST

    Olympic Flame in Tokyo 2020

  • 10:14 AM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Online: PV Sindhu speaks to BWF after her win – “I found my rhythm from the second game on and I finished it off. It was a fast game and I made a couple of unforced errors. I changed “my tactics and got things under control. This type of test is important before a big match.”

    On facing Mia Blichfeldt in the knockout stage: “It’s not going to be an easy game. I need to recover well and come back stronger. I’ve played her a couple of times, every point is going to be important. She’s an aggressive player so I need to be aggressive as well.”
  • 10:06 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: TENNIS – World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who defeated India’s Sumit Nagal in the second round, is in action in his third-round match against Italy’s Fabio Fognini. The Russian serving a break-up at 4-2 in the third set against Fognini.