Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 7 Live Score

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 7 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. India's biggest medal hopes at Tokyo 2020 – PV Sindhu and Mary Kom will both be in action in their respective disciplines on Thursday. Both Sindhu and Mary Kom are serious medal contenders and they will feel the pressure as competition will get tougher from here on. After a series of disappointing results so far, India shooters will be back in action for 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision. India's talented shooters — the young Manu Bhaker and the experience Rahi Sarnobat — will take the centre stage at Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo. The Indian men's hockey team will square off against Olympic champions Argentina and a win will bolster its chances to finish among the top four in Pool A and qualify for the knockouts. Indians are not playing for any medals today.

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday. Star shuttler PV Sindhu, ace Archer Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani won their respective matches in Badminton, Archery and Boxing. Pooja is now just one win away from securing a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021. It was a disappointing result for India's women's hockey team as they suffered third successive defeat in Tokyo Olympics.

  • 6:01 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 – India’s Playing 11 vs Argentina

  • 5:58 AM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Today, July 29: A resurgent Indian men’s hockey team would look to seal a quarterfinal berth but defending champions Argentina won’t be an easy challenge to overcome when the two sides clash in their penultimate pool match of the Olympics on Thursday.

    With two wins out of three games, world no.4 India are sitting pretty at the second spot in Pool A, which is being headed by the unbeaten Australians which boast of a perfect record till now from three games.
  • 5:56 AM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online: INDIA PLAYING XI – PR Sreejesh (GK), Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh (C), Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sumit.

    COACH – Graham Reid.

    ARGENTINA PLAYING XI – Juan Manuel Vivaldi (GK), Pedro Ibarra (C), Leandro Tolini, Juan Martin Lopez, Matias Rey, Nahuel Salis, Nicolas Cicileo, Ignacio Ortiz, Agustin Mazzilli, Lucas Rossi, Lucas Vila.

    COACH – Carlos Retegui.
  • 5:53 AM IST
    Tokyo 2020 Score and Updates: Day 7 India schedule –

    ROWING

    Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Final B (For rankings, not medal round): 5:20am IST.

    SHOOTING

    Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker in Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: 5:30 am IST.

    HOCKEY

    India vs Argentina Men’s Pool A match: 6:00 am IST.

    ARCHERY

    Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30 am IST.

    BADMINTON

    PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) in Women’s Singles Round of 16 Match: 6:15am IST.

    BOXING

    Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) in Men’s +91kg Round of 16 Match: 8:45 am IST.

    MC Mary Kom vs Ingrit Lorena Valencia (Colombia) in Women’s 51kg Round of 16 Bout: 3:35 pm IST.

    EQUESTRIAN

    Fouaad Mirza’s Eventing 1st Horse Inspection: 6am IST.

    GOLF

    Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1: 04:00 am IST.

    SAILING

    KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 5 and 6: 8:35 am IST.

    Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race 7 and 8: 8:45 am IST.

    Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race 7 and 8: 8:35 am IST.
  • 5:47 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Day 6 Live Updates: Get ready! Plenty of action on the cards today as several Indian athletes will participate in various disciplines all throughout the day. Watch this space for all the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 score and updates.

  • 5:42 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: Hello and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 where our Shuttlers, Rowers, Boxers, Archers and the India Men’s Hockey Team will be in action for their respective matches.