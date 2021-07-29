Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 7 Live Score

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 7 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. India’s biggest medal hopes at Tokyo 2020 – PV Sindhu and Mary Kom will both be in action in their respective disciplines on Thursday. Both Sindhu and Mary Kom are serious medal contenders and they will feel the pressure as competition will get tougher from here on. After a series of disappointing results so far, India shooters will be back in action for 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision. India’s talented shooters — the young Manu Bhaker and the experience Rahi Sarnobat — will take the centre stage at Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo. The Indian men’s hockey team will square off against Olympic champions Argentina and a win will bolster its chances to finish among the top four in Pool A and qualify for the knockouts. Indians are not playing for any medals today. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Live India vs Argentina Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: India 0-0 Argentina 1st Quarter

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday. Star shuttler PV Sindhu, ace Archer Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani won their respective matches in Badminton, Archery and Boxing. Pooja is now just one win away from securing a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021. It was a disappointing result for India’s women’s hockey team as they suffered third successive defeat in Tokyo Olympics. See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 7 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 from Tokyo here. Also Read - PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch Sindhu vs Blichfeldt - All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020 Round-of-16 Match