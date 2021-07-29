Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 7 Live Score

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 7 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Indian archer Atanu Das beats 2012 London Olympic medallists Oh Jinhyek begins in the 1/16 eliminations round men’s individual archery. Earlier, India’s biggest medal hope – PV Sindhu beats Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in just 41 minutes in her Round of 16 match at the Musashino Forest Plaza in Tokyo. With this win, Sindhu has secured a place in the quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Some more good news, India’s Men’s Hockey team defeated reigning Olympic champions Argentina 3-1 in Pool A match to advance to the quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Later, the legendary MC Mary Kom will take on Ingrit Valencia later on Thursday. Both Sindhu and Mary Kom are serious medal contenders and they will feel the pressure as competition will get tougher from here on. In Hockey, India will look to bolster its chances to finish among the top four in Pool A and qualify for the knockouts. Indians are not playing for any medals today. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Highlights Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Clinical India Beat Argentina 3-1; Retain 2nd Spot in Pool A

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday. Star shuttler PV Sindhu, ace Archer Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani won their respective matches in Badminton, Archery and Boxing. Pooja is now just one win away from securing a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021. It was a disappointing result for India’s women’s hockey team as they suffered third successive defeat in Tokyo Olympics. See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 7 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 from Tokyo here. Also Read - PV Sindhu Enters Women's Singles Quarterfinal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Also Read - PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch Sindhu vs Blichfeldt - All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020 Round-of-16 Match

Live Updates

  • 9:04 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Score, Day 7 Updates: BOXING – India’s Satish Kumar is up against Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the super heavyweight category (91+ kg). The Indian will be keen to book his place in the last eight. Satish in the red corner is up against Ricardo Brown in the blue corner.

  • 8:57 AM IST

    Manu Bhaker Shows Character, Top Stuff from The 19-Year-Old!

  • 8:55 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Today: SHOOTING – 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification | Good news from the Shooting arena in Tokyo. Manu Bhaker finishes the precision round of qualification with a score of 292/300. She is currently in 5th place. The top eight will qualify for the final in Tokyo Olympics 2020 after the rapid round which will take place tomorrow. Rani Sarnobat has dropped to the 18th spot with a score of 287/300.

  • 8:48 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Online: ARCHERY – Atanu Stuns Former Olympic Champion! Indian archer Atanu Das upsets 2012 London Olympic champion Oh Jin-Hyek of Korea 6-5 (26-26, 27-27, 27-27, 27-22, 28-28) in shoot-off to storm into the Round of 16 of Men’s Individual Archery. He hits 10 in the last round under pressure. Earlier, Atanu needed a 10 to win the last set but got a 9, taking the match into the shoot-off. The Korean has already pocketed a gold medal in the team event in Tokyo the other day.

  • 8:46 AM IST

    Atanu Das advances to pre-quarters at Tokyo 2020

  • 8:44 AM IST
    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Online: ARCHERY – Thriller on the cards as fifth set between Atanu Das and Oh Jin-Hyek – finish at the same scores of 28-28. The match is tied 6-6 after five sets and we are going into a shoot-off.

    Oh Jin-Hyek SET 5: 10,9,9 – SCORE 28

    Atanu Das SET 5: 10,9,9 – SCORE 28
  • 8:32 AM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Today: ARCHERY – Atanu Das finds the ‘perfect 10’ at the right moment to stay alive in the contest against Oh Jin-Hyek. The Indian wins the fourth set 27-22 to make it 4-4. Fifth and deciding set coming up!

    Oh Jin-Hyek SET 4: 9, 7, 6 – SCORE 22

    Atanu Das SET 4: 8, 9, 10 – SCORE 27
  • 8:30 AM IST
    Tokyo 2020 Live Score and Updates: ARCHERY – Atanu Das vs Oh Jin-Hyek | Points will be shared in the second set after the scores were tied at 27-all. Jin-Hyek currently leads 3-1.

    Oh Jin-Hyek SET 2: 9, 10, 8 – SCORE 27

    Atanu Das SET 2: 9, 9, 9 – SCORE 27
  • 8:22 AM IST
    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Online: Men’s Individual Archery – Oh Jin-Hyek wins the first set 26-25 to take a 2-0 lead against India’s Atanu Das.


    Oh Jin-Hyek SET 1: 8,9,9 – SCORE 26

    Atanu Das SET 1: 8,8,9 – SCORE – 25
  • 8:19 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Day 7: ARCHERY – Atanu Das is back in action, he is taking on 3rd seed and South Korea’s Oh Jin-Hyek in the 1/16 Eliminations round match of men’s individual archery. Don’t leave your seats!