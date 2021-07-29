Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 7 Live Score

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 7. Boxing: India's Satish Kumar beats Ricardo Brown of Jamaica 4-1 in the Men's Super Heavyweight category to enter the quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Indian archer Atanu Das beats 2012 London Olympic medallists Oh Jinhyek begins in the 1/16 eliminations round men's individual archery. Earlier, India's biggest medal hope – PV Sindhu beats Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in just 41 minutes in her Round of 16 match at the Musashino Forest Plaza in Tokyo. With this win, Sindhu has secured a place in the quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Some more good news, India's Men's Hockey team defeated reigning Olympic champions Argentina 3-1 in Pool A match to advance to the quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Later, the legendary MC Mary Kom will take on Ingrit Valencia later on Thursday. Both Sindhu and Mary Kom are serious medal contenders and they will feel the pressure as competition will get tougher from here on. In Hockey, India will look to bolster its chances to finish among the top four in Pool A and qualify for the knockouts. Indians are not playing for any medals today.

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday. Star shuttler PV Sindhu, ace Archer Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani won their respective matches in Badminton, Archery and Boxing. Pooja is now just one win away from securing a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021. It was a disappointing result for India's women's hockey team as they suffered third successive defeat in Tokyo Olympics.

Live Updates

  • 10:38 AM IST

    RECORD ALERT – China win women’s 4x200m freestyle in world record time

  • 10:37 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 7 Updates And Score: SAILING – India pair of – Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar do well to finish seventh in the men’s Skiff 49er Race 6. They climb one place to 17th position overall. The next three races will take place tomorrow. The top 10 after 12 races will go to the medal race at Tokyo 2020.

  • 10:23 AM IST

    Atanu Pulls a Rabit Out of The Hat in Tokyo 2020

  • 10:22 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Online: BADMINTON – PV Sindhu quarterfinal opponent locked – Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Promises to be a cracker of a contest at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian ace holds an 11-7 head-to-head record against Yamaguchi. But there’s a catch, Yamaguchi has won three out of the last four. The Japanese powerhouse Yamaguchi defeated Kim Ga-Eun 21-17, 21-18 to line up against Sindhu in the quarters.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    Morning to Remember for Team India at Tokyo 2020!

  • 10:15 AM IST

    Impressive From Arjun-Arvind Combo – Best-Ever Finish at Olympics

  • 10:12 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Stream and Day 7 Updates: ROWING – Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh finish 5th in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls B final, 11th overall. Best-ever finish for India at the Olympic Games. Is this the beginning of something special for the future? Arjun and Arvind have certainly made history and hopefully, the SAI takes effort to make sure there are more rowers in Paris.

  • 10:00 AM IST

    Relive Vivek’s On-Field Brilliance vs Argentina

  • 9:57 AM IST
    Tokyo Olympics Live Score and Updates: SHOOTING – 25m Pistol Women Precision Qualification | Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat have finished their Precision Round of Women’s 25 Pistol on Qualification Day 1. With 292 and 9 inner 10s, the 19-year-old Manu has finished the Qualification Precision Round at the 5th spot. Rahi Sarnobat finishes 25th.

    Top 8 shooters at the end of tomorrow’s Rapid round will make the final. The Rapid round will also have 3 series of 10 shots each.

    Manu Bhaker – 97, 97, 98 – 292 with 9 inner 10s

    Rahi Sarnobat – 96, 97, 94 – 287 with 12 inner 10s
  • 9:38 AM IST

    Sindhu’s Winning Moment vs Blichfeldt