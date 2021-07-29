Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 7 Live Score

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 7 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Boxing: India’s Satish Kumar beats Ricardo Brown of Jamaica 4-1 in the Men’s Super Heavyweight category to enter the quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Indian archer Atanu Das beats 2012 London Olympic medallists Oh Jinhyek begins in the 1/16 eliminations round men’s individual archery. Earlier, India’s biggest medal hope – PV Sindhu beats Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in just 41 minutes in her Round of 16 match at the Musashino Forest Plaza in Tokyo. With this win, Sindhu has secured a place in the quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Some more good news, India’s Men’s Hockey team defeated reigning Olympic champions Argentina 3-1 in Pool A match to advance to the quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Later, the legendary MC Mary Kom will take on Ingrit Valencia later on Thursday. Both Sindhu and Mary Kom are serious medal contenders and they will feel the pressure as competition will get tougher from here on. In Hockey, India will look to bolster its chances to finish among the top four in Pool A and qualify for the knockouts. Indians are not playing for any medals today. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Highlights Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Clinical India Beat Argentina 3-1; Retain 2nd Spot in Pool A

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday. Star shuttler PV Sindhu, ace Archer Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani won their respective matches in Badminton, Archery and Boxing. Pooja is now just one win away from securing a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021. It was a disappointing result for India's women's hockey team as they suffered third successive defeat in Tokyo Olympics.