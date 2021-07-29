Tokyo Olympics 2020 UPDATES, Olympics Day 7 Highlights

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 7 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Boxing: Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics 2020 after losing her Women’s Flyweight Round of 16 bout against Ingrit Valencia of Colombia. Six-time world champion Mary Kom loses 2-3 against Colombian to bow out of the Tokyo 2020 Games. Swimmer Sajan Prakash will be the final Indian athlete on show on Thursday with his 100m men’s butterfly heat 2. This is the best possible start for Team India on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020! World champion PV Sindhu beats Mia Blichfeldt in straight games to advance to the quarterfinals of the women’s singles event in Tokyo 2020. Indian hockey men team gave a confident performance to beat reigning champions Argentina 3-1 in Pool A match and advance to quarterfinals. Boxer Satish Kumar won his first match to advance to the last-eight of Tokyo Olympics 2021. Satish beats Ricardo Brown of Jamaica 4-1 in the Men’s Super Heavyweight category to become the third Indian boxer to reach the quarterfinals of Tokyo 2020. Indian archer Atanu Das beats 2012 London Olympic medallists Oh Jinhyek begins in the 1/16 eliminations round men’s individual archery. Both Sindhu and Mary Kom are serious medal contenders and they will feel the pressure as competition will get tougher from here on. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Eyes on PV Sindhu, Pooja Rani This Saturday Afternoon

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday. Star shuttler PV Sindhu, ace Archer Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani won their respective matches in Badminton, Archery and Boxing. Pooja is now just one win away from securing a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021. It was a disappointing result for India's women's hockey team as they suffered third successive defeat in Tokyo Olympics.