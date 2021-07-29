Tokyo Olympics 2020 UPDATES, Olympics Day 7 Highlights

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 7 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Boxing: Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics 2020 after losing her Women's Flyweight Round of 16 bout against Ingrit Valencia of Colombia. Six-time world champion Mary Kom loses 2-3 against Colombian to bow out of the Tokyo 2020 Games. Swimmer Sajan Prakash will be the final Indian athlete on show on Thursday with his 100m men's butterfly heat 2. This is the best possible start for Team India on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020! World champion PV Sindhu beats Mia Blichfeldt in straight games to advance to the quarterfinals of the women's singles event in Tokyo 2020. Indian hockey men team gave a confident performance to beat reigning champions Argentina 3-1 in Pool A match and advance to quarterfinals. Boxer Satish Kumar won his first match to advance to the last-eight of Tokyo Olympics 2021. Satish beats Ricardo Brown of Jamaica 4-1 in the Men's Super Heavyweight category to become the third Indian boxer to reach the quarterfinals of Tokyo 2020. Indian archer Atanu Das beats 2012 London Olympic medallists Oh Jinhyek begins in the 1/16 eliminations round men's individual archery. Both Sindhu and Mary Kom are serious medal contenders and they will feel the pressure as competition will get tougher from here on.

Live Updates

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7, Today Updates: It was a decent day for India with some big wins from PV Sindhu Satish, and India’s men hockey team. Sindhu continues her dominating run in Tokyo and while the Indian hockey team beats Argentina to seal the place in the quarterfinal. However, the day ended with a piece of bad news for India with Mary Kom getting eliminated after a defeat in Round of 16. Meanwhile, Boxer Satish and Archer Atanu move forward in the tournament.

  • 4:49 PM IST

    Sajan fails to qualify for semis in 100m butterfly

  • 4:48 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates Today: SWIMMING – India’s Sajan Prakash finishes second in Heat 2 of 100m men’s butterfly. He clocks 53.45 seconds. With all the heats done in the 100m men’s butterfly, the 27-year-old Indian swimmer finishes 46th overall. He will not progress to the next round in Tokyo Olympics 2020 since only the top 16 swimmers make it to the next round.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    Game Recognizes Game

  • 4:30 PM IST

    Biggest Legend of the Sport in the World – MC Mary Kom!

  • 4:28 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics India Live Updates: BOXING – Many reasons to admire legendary Mary Kom despite the loss in Tokyo 2020! What a legend she is and a true ambassador of the sport not just in India but in the world. It was such a close fight. Valencia won by a 3:2 split decision but on another day, it could have been Mary. Both boxers were going neck and neck till the end as the scoresheet suggests. Valencia had the first round but Mary played well in the next two rounds. Three judges award the fight to Valencia. Two judges award it to the six-time world champion Mary. Hard luck MC Mary Kom!

  • 4:06 PM IST

    So near, yet so far – legendary Boxer Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo 2020!

  • 4:03 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online, Day 7 Updates: Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics 2020 after losing her women’s flyweight (49-51kg) Round of 16 bout against Ingrit Valencia of Colombia. Six-time world champion Mary Kom loses 2-3 against Colombian to bow out of the Tokyo 2020 Games. With this loss, the 38-year-old Indian’s journey comes to an end. What a match! Both these amazing boxers going neck and neck till the end. Mary Kom tired got a little at the last minute of the third round.

  • 3:55 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Updates Today, Day 7 LIVE: BOXING – Mary Kom wins the 2nd round! Great comeback from the six-time world champion! Mary Kom takes the second round 3-2 against her four-time Olympic gold medallist opponent Ingrit Valencia in the women’s flyweight round of 16. She did well with quick reflexes to avoid some punches from her opponent. Three judges awarded the decision in favour of Mary Kom!

  • 3:50 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score and Updates: BOXING – Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia Round 1: Valencia Wins 1st Round! Four judges have given the first round fo Ingrit Valencia of Colombia while one has given it to the 38-year-old Mary Kom. Valencia looks quicker than Mary, who is 6 years older than her Colombian opponent. However, Valencia gets an early warning from the referee for aiming low with her punches. Both boxers land some solid blows in the first three minutes.