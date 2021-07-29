Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 7 Live Score

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 7 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Boxing: India’s biggest medal prospect at Tokyo Olympics 2020 – Mary Kom will be in action in her Round-of-16 bout in the women’s 51kg category, the match will begin at 3.35 PM IST. Mary Kom will Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia, while swimmer Sajan Prakash will be the final Indian athlete on show on Thursday with his 100m men’s butterfly heat 2. This is the best possible start for Team India on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020! World champion PV Sindhu beats Mia Blichfeldt in straight games to advance to the quarterfinals of the women’s singles event in Tokyo 2020. Indian hockey men team gave a confident performance to beat reigning champions Argentina 3-1 in Pool A match and advance to quarterfinals. Boxer Satish Kumar won his first match to advance to the last-eight of Tokyo Olympics 2021. Satish beats Ricardo Brown of Jamaica 4-1 in the Men’s Super Heavyweight category to become the third Indian boxer to reach the quarterfinals of Tokyo 2020. Indian archer Atanu Das beats 2012 London Olympic medallists Oh Jinhyek begins in the 1/16 eliminations round men’s individual archery. Both Sindhu and Mary Kom are serious medal contenders and they will feel the pressure as competition will get tougher from here on. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - 24 New Games-Related COVID-19 Cases Reported, IOC Defends Olympics

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday. Star shuttler PV Sindhu, ace Archer Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani won their respective matches in Badminton, Archery and Boxing. Pooja is now just one win away from securing a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021. It was a disappointing result for India's women's hockey team as they suffered third successive defeat in Tokyo Olympics.

Live Updates

  • 3:17 PM IST

    Just minutes from the ‘Big Battle in women’s flyweight category’

  • 3:16 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Live Score Online: GOLF – India’s Anirban Lahiri playing his second Olympics got off to a solid start with a 4-under 67 in the first round of the golf competition at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. The former Asian Tour No. 1 Lahiri was Tied-8th after the first round. The other Indian, Udayan Mane had a horrid day, carding 5-over 76 to be at the bottom – 60th.

  • 3:12 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score and Updates: BOXING – India’s legendary boxer – Mary Kom will take on Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in the Round of 16 of women’s Fly (48-51kg) category in boxing in a few minutes from now on. Don’t leave your seats folks!

  • 3:02 PM IST

    Shastri Keeping a ‘Close Tab’ on Tokyo 2020, throws weight behind Simone Biles

  • 2:58 PM IST

    Neeraj Chopra – India’s Top Medal Prospect at Tokyo Olympics 2020

  • 2:45 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Live Updates: ATHLETICS – Dutee, Sable to kick off India’s athletics campaign
    Pinning their slim medal hopes on the sprightly but under-prepared star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India will begin their Olympic campaign in athletics on Friday, hoping to make amends for the disappointing performances in the last edition. The 23-year-old Chopra, currently ranked fourth in the world, is the brightest prospect for an Olympic medal though he is short on preparations, having competed in only one top-class international event in the run-up ro the Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the 26-member Olympic team, only Chopra was able to train and compete in Europe in early June before arriving in Tokyo on Tuesday.
  • 2:43 PM IST

    Athletics Action to Begin Tomorrow in Tokyo!

  • 2:35 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online: SAILING – Indian sailing pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finished a creditable seventh in one of the two races in men’s skiff 49er but still languished at 17th position overall at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday. Ganapathy and Thakkar ended at 16th in Race 5 before pulling off a seventh-place finish in the next to occupy 17th place out of 19 competitors with 76 net points.

  • 2:18 PM IST

    Fouaad Mirza Opts For His ‘Lucky Horse’ Before Individual Dressage

  • 2:17 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Live Updates Today: BOXING – Mary Kom in Roun-of-16 action at 3:36 PM IST! India’s legendary boxer and six-time world champion, Mary Kom takes on Colombia’s Ingrit Lorena Valencia in the Women’s Flyweight Round of 16 today. Can the 38-year-old veteran boxer join the likes of Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain and Satish Kumar in the quarterfinal of the boxing events at Tokyo 2020!