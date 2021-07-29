Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 7 Live Score

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 7 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. This is the best possible start for Team India on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020! World champion PV Sindhu beats Mia Blichfeldt in straight games to advance to the quarterfinals of the women’s singles event in Tokyo 2020. Indian hockey men team gave a confident performance to beat reigning champions Argentina 3-1 in Pool A match and advance to quarterfinals. Boxer Satish Kumar won his first match to advance to the last-eight of Tokyo Olympics 2021. Satish beats Ricardo Brown of Jamaica 4-1 in the Men’s Super Heavyweight category to become the third Indian boxer to reach the quarterfinals of Tokyo 2020. Indian archer Atanu Das beats 2012 London Olympic medallists Oh Jinhyek begins in the 1/16 eliminations round men’s individual archery. Later, the legendary MC Mary Kom will take on Ingrit Valencia later on Thursday. Both Sindhu and Mary Kom are serious medal contenders and they will feel the pressure as competition will get tougher from here on. In Hockey, India will look to bolster its chances to finish among the top four in Pool A and qualify for the knockouts. Indians are not playing for any medals today. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Debutant Satish Kumar Sails Into Olympic Boxing Quarterfinals

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday. Star shuttler PV Sindhu, ace Archer Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani won their respective matches in Badminton, Archery and Boxing. Pooja is now just one win away from securing a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021. It was a disappointing result for India’s women’s hockey team as they suffered third successive defeat in Tokyo Olympics. See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 7 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 from Tokyo here. Also Read - Mirabai Chanu, Tokyo Olympics Silver Medalist, Meets Family After 2 Years And Shares Emotional Note

Also Read - Highlights Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Clinical India Beat Argentina 3-1; Retain 2nd Spot in Pool A

Live Updates

  • 12:03 PM IST

    RELIVE ATANU DAS’ BRILLIANCE vs 2-TIME OLYMPIC CHAMP!

  • 12:01 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Games Live Score and Updates: SAILING – Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser | India’s Vishnu Saravanan finishes Race 8 in 23rd position. His overall ranking is also 23. Two more races left in the series which will take place tomorrow. The top 10 sailors at the end of these 10 races qualify for the final race.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    This is Massive For The 20-Year-Old – Diksha Dagar!

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: GOLF – Diksha Dagar gets late entry at Tokyo Olympics 2020! Diksha gets lucky after South Africa’s Paula Reto withdrew and Austria declined reallocation. Diksha, who won a silver medal at the 2017 summer deaf Olympics, will join Aditi Ashok in the Women’s event.

  • 11:10 AM IST

    Mirabai’s Emotional Message For ‘Her Parents’

  • 11:09 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Latest Updates, Day 7 LIVE: SAILING – Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial | India’s Nethra Kumanan finishes in 22 in Race 7. Still far away from her best finish. Nehtra’s best finish at Tokyo Olympics is 15 which she achieved in Race 3.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Online Today: GOLF – Anirban Tied 7th After Round 1 – Good stuff from Anirban so far! After 18 holes, the 34-year-old Indian ends with a four-under. He’s tied 7th at the moment. Meanwhile, Udhyan Mane is faring well with a score of 2 under par thru Hole 8, sitting T-19th. Another good piece of news for Team India at Tokyo 2020!

  • 10:38 AM IST

    RECORD ALERT – China win women’s 4x200m freestyle in world record time

  • 10:37 AM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 7 Updates And Score: SAILING – India pair of – Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar do well to finish seventh in the men’s Skiff 49er Race 6. They climb one place to 17th position overall. The next three races will take place tomorrow. The top 10 after 12 races will go to the medal race at Tokyo 2020.

  • 10:23 AM IST

    Atanu Pulls a Rabit Out of The Hat in Tokyo 2020