Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 7 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. This is the best possible start for Team India on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020! World champion PV Sindhu beats Mia Blichfeldt in straight games to advance to the quarterfinals of the women's singles event in Tokyo 2020. Indian hockey men team gave a confident performance to beat reigning champions Argentina 3-1 in Pool A match and advance to quarterfinals. Boxer Satish Kumar won his first match to advance to the last-eight of Tokyo Olympics 2021. Satish beats Ricardo Brown of Jamaica 4-1 in the Men's Super Heavyweight category to become the third Indian boxer to reach the quarterfinals of Tokyo 2020. Indian archer Atanu Das beats 2012 London Olympic medallists Oh Jinhyek begins in the 1/16 eliminations round men's individual archery. Later, the legendary MC Mary Kom will take on Ingrit Valencia later on Thursday. Both Sindhu and Mary Kom are serious medal contenders and they will feel the pressure as competition will get tougher from here on. In Hockey, India will look to bolster its chances to finish among the top four in Pool A and qualify for the knockouts. Indians are not playing for any medals today. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Debutant Satish Kumar Sails Into Olympic Boxing Quarterfinals

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday. Star shuttler PV Sindhu, ace Archer Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani won their respective matches in Badminton, Archery and Boxing. Pooja is now just one win away from securing a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021. It was a disappointing result for India's women's hockey team as they suffered third successive defeat in Tokyo Olympics.