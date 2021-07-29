Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 7 Live Score

Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 7 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. India’s biggest medal hope – PV Sindhu beats Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in just 41 minutes in her Round of 16 match at the Musashino Forest Plaza in Tokyo. With this win, Sindhu has secured a place in the quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat are also in action in their 25m Pistol Women Qualification. India’s Hockey team is also in action against reigning Olympic champions Argentina in Pool A match. Later, the legendary MC Mary Kom will take on Ingrit Valencia later on Thursday. Both Sindhu and Mary Kom are serious medal contenders and they will feel the pressure as competition will get tougher from here on. In Hockey, India will look to bolster its chances to finish among the top four in Pool A and qualify for the knockouts. Indians are not playing for any medals today. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Live India vs Argentina Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: India Extend Lead, 3-1 in 4th Quarter

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday. Star shuttler PV Sindhu, ace Archer Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani won their respective matches in Badminton, Archery and Boxing. Pooja is now just one win away from securing a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021. It was a disappointing result for India’s women’s hockey team as they suffered third successive defeat in Tokyo Olympics. See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 7 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 from Tokyo here. Also Read - PV Sindhu Enters Women's Singles Quarterfinal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Also Read - PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch Sindhu vs Blichfeldt - All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020 Round-of-16 Match

Live Updates

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Day 7 Latest Updates: Rio silver medallist Sindhu was always the better player in the contest with Blichfeldt playing catch up throughout. Sindhu’s service game was impeccable but more impressive was her attacking play where she displayed some lovely cross-court drop shots and deceptions.

  • 7:26 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Today: GOAL! Argentina level the scores in the 4th quarter! The defending champions Argentina win their first penalty corner of the match early in the first quarter and they convert that straightaway. Maico Casella, who get past Sreejesh in a one-on-one situation in the third quarter, finds the back of the net with a powerful flick. IND 1-1 ARG in 4th Quarter

  • 7:23 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Score Online: HOCKEY – GOAL! Varun Kumar is the man for India. The Men in Blue go ahead in the match from a penalty corner. Four back-to-back penalty corners for India in a row as the hooter rings the end of the third quarter. After a drought of chances and PCs in the first half, a flurry of PCs goes India’s way in the third. India finally converted the fourth one. The Men in Blue go into the final quarter with a one-goal lead. IND 1-0 ARG in 3rd Quarter

  • 7:18 AM IST

    Sindhu Cruises Into Quarters With Dominant Win

  • 7:16 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Score and Updates: BADMINTON – Sindhu Storms Into Quarters! World Champion PV Sindhu beats Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in just 41 minutes in her Round of 16 match at the Musashino Forest Plaza in Tokyo. With this win, Sindhu has secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sindhu will face the winner of the Round of 16 match between 4th seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and 12th seed Kim in the quarterfinal on Friday. Sindhu beats Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in Rd-of-16 Match at Tokyo 2020

  • 7:06 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Stream Updates Online: BADMINTON – Sindhu on Charge in 2nd Game! Playing as per her reputation, Sindhu brings her A-game to the table to stun Mia in the round-of-16 encounter of Tokyo 2020. A cross-court drop shot from Sindhu has been the highlight of the match so far. The Dane is under immense pressure and Sindhu’s body language looks dominating now. Can Sindhu close this out quickly? Let’s find out. Sindhu takes 11-6 lead vs Blichfeldt in 2nd Game

  • 6:57 AM IST

    Tough Nut to Crack – PV Sindhu, what a game!

  • 6:54 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Today, Day 7 Updates: BADMINTON – PV Sindhu wins the first game 21-15 vs Mia Blichfeldt! The Dane fought hard but Sindhu was too good with her drop shots, smashes and deception that helps her seal the first game. World champion Sindhu was largely in control throughout the game. It was a tale of two havles as Sindhu raced to a 11-6 lead without breaking a sweat. But Mia came back strongly stitching a run of 5 straight points after being down at 6-13. But Sindhu held her composure and got the job done! Sindhu 21-15 vs Mia in Round of 16 match

  • 6:47 AM IST

    India 0-0 Argentina at end of 2nd quarter

  • 6:46 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Stream and Updates: HOCKEY – India 0-0 Argentina at Half-time! India with the better of chances but they fail to break Argentina’s defence. Argentina improved in the second quarter but didn’t create many chances. Not too many clear-cut chances throughout this first half for either team but this has been an encouraging period for the Men in Blue. They are leading in the possession stats and have had 16 circle penetrations as compared to the two that Argentina managed.