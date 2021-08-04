Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 13 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 13 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Argentina scores the equalizer and then take the lead in the third quarter – India women’s hockey team trail 1-2 in the women’s hockey semifinal of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Gurjit Kaur strikes for Team India. India’s Ravi Dahiya beats Nurislam Sanayev by pinfall in the men’s wrestling freestyle 57kg semi-final in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ravi has stormed into the final and assured India their fourth medal in Tokyo 2020. Deepak Punia loses his men’s freestyle 86kg semi-final against David Taylor. India women’s Golf campaign at the Tokyo Olympics is off to a flyer as Aditi Ashok, featuring in her 2nd Olympic Games, is at the joint-second spot after Round 1 in Women’s Individual Strokeplay. Aditi is currently tied in 2nd place with USA’s Nelly Korda. Boxing – India’s Lovlina Borgohain is outclassed by the world’s number one Busenaz Surmeneli in the women’s welterweight semifinal (69kg) of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. With that loss, the 23-year-old Lovlina settled for a hard-fought Bronze Medal at Tokyo 2020. She becomes only the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a boxing medal at the Olympics. India wrestlers – Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia win their respective quarterfinal bouts in freestyle 57kg and 86kg category to reach the semifinals of Tokyo 2020.  Earlier in the morning, star Javelin Thrower – Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the men’s javelin final at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a best throw of 86.65m.  Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze Medalist Boxer Lovlina Borgohain: All You Need to Know About Her| WATCH

Indian athletes had a forgettable run on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (August 3). The biggest disappointment came in Hockey where the men's team suffered a humiliating 2-5 loss to world champion Belgium in the semifinals. However, Manpreet Singh's men will get a second and last shot at finishing on the podium on Thursday when they take on Germany, the other losing semifinalist, in the bronze play-off. In athletics, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put) and Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) could not even perform close to their personal bests as they bowed out of reckoning tamely.

Live Updates

  • 5:15 PM IST

    Chin up girls, well played – Team India!

  • 5:14 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Today, Day 13 LIVE: HOCKEY – Argentina reach the final of the women’s hockey in Tokyo Olympics 2020. They have beaten India 2-1 in the second semi-final. It was drama till the very end, Team India tried to create a Penalty Corner chance but failed to make it happen. Argentine Goalkeeper Maria Belen Succi produces another stunning save with her leg in the dying minutes of the game. Seems like that was India’s only chance to make it 2-2. Disappointed faces in the Indian team and now they will play for the bronze medal. India will meet Great Britain in the bronze medal game. IND 1 vs ARG 2

  • 5:04 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Score and Update Online: HOCKEY – The fourth and final quarter is underway and India are desperately looking for the equalizer to turn things around in the women’s hockey semi-final of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Meanwhile, Maria Belen Succi makes a fantastic save to deny Gurjeet Kaur and the India team the equalizer via a penalty corner. ARG 2-1 vs IND in 4th quarter

  • 4:52 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online, Day 13 LIVE: HOCKEY – Argentina lead India 2-1 after 3rd quarter! Argentina captain Barrioneuvo has scored a brilliant brace to give her team a 2-1 lead in the 3rd quarter. India must find an answer in the fourth and final quarter or Argentina will progress to the women’s hockey final of the Tokyo 2020.
  • 4:47 PM IST

    Anshu Gets Another Chance at Podium Finish!

  • 4:47 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Today: HOCKEY – GOAL! Maria Barrionuevo converted another PC to give Argentina a lead early in the third quarter. This is sensational from the Argentine women! Maria’s drag-flick hit the knee of India’s Sushila Chanu before deflecting into the goal. The referee reviewed it for dangerous play but was not one and goal was given to Argentina. Argentina lead 2-1 vs India in 3rd Quarter

  • 4:37 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Score and Updates: Wrestling – Anshu Malik gets another shot at a medal! More good news from the wrestling arena for India! 19-year-old Anshu Malik has made it to the repechage round as Iryana Kurachkina of Belarus has made it to the final of the 57-kg category. Anshu lost to a two-time bronze medallist at the world championships Iryana 2-8 in the first round on Wednesday morning. In the repechage rounds, she will take on Valeria Koblova of the Russian Olympic Committee. If she wins that match, Anshu will have to fight it out with Evelina Nikolova of Bulgaria for bronze medal. Both the matches are scheduled for Thursday.

  • 4:32 PM IST

    IND 1-1 ARG at HALF-TIME at TOKYO 2020!

  • 4:32 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Online, Day 13 LIVE: End of 1st half – India 1-1 Argentina in women’s semi-final of Tokyo Olympics 2020. It’s even-stevens at the end of the first half. India need to tighten the screws in the midfield. India women need to make more circle penetrations and try to breach the strong Argentine defence. On the other hand, Argentina needs to convert the PCs they have got so far. Just one converted. This is going neck and neck as we go into the halftime.

  • 4:17 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: HOCKEY – Argentina scores! GOAL! Maria Noel converts Argentina’s third Penalty Corner. The ball hit Gurjit’s leg inside the D. Clear PC. Argentina scores the equalizer. The goal has lifted the morale in the Argentine camp. India making some loose passes. India women need to keep ball possession and convert chances inside the D. IND 1-1 ARG