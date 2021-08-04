Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 13 Live Score

India's Ravi Dahiya beats Nurislam Sanayev by pin fall in the men's wrestling freestyle 57kg semi-final in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ravi has stormed into the final and assured India their fourth medal in Tokyo 2020. Deepak Punia will also be in action in the men's freestyle 86kg semi-final against David Taylor. What a start to India women's Golf campaign at the Tokyo Olympics is off to a flyer as Aditi Ashok, featuring in her 2nd Olympic Games, is at the joint-second spot after Round 1 in Women's Individual Strokeplay. Aditi is currently tied in 2nd place with USA's Nelly Korda. Boxing – India's Lovlina Borgohain is outclassed by the world's number one Busenaz Surmeneli in the women's welterweight semifinal (69kg) of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. With that loss, the 23-year-old Lovlina settled for a hard-fought Bronze Medal at Tokyo 2020. She becomes only the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a boxing medal at the Olympics. India wrestlers – Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia win their respective quarterfinal bouts in freestyle 57kg and 86kg category to reach the semifinals of Tokyo 2020. Earlier in the morning, star Javelin Thrower – Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the men's javelin final at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a best throw of 86.65m. Wednesday would be a crucial day for the country when the India women's hockey team takes on Argentina in pursuit of its maiden Olympic final berth. Rani Rampal and Co. have already surpassed all expectations by coming this far and would be aiming to make the Games all the more memorable for themselves and the nation.

Indian athletes had a forgettable run on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (August 3). The biggest disappointment came in Hockey where the men's team suffered a humiliating 2-5 loss to world champion Belgium in the semifinals. However, Manpreet Singh's men will get a second and last shot at finishing on the podium on Thursday when they take on Germany, the other losing semifinalist, in the bronze play-off. In athletics, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put) and Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) could not even perform close to their personal bests as they bowed out of reckoning tamely.

Live Updates

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Today: HOCKEY – GOAL! Gurjit Kaur strikes! India go 1-0 up vs Argentina in the women’s semi-final in Tokyo 2020. What a strike! Gurjit Kaur converts the penalty corner straightaway, and India have opened the account in just under 2 minutes. For the second successive match, the Indian drag-flicker has given India the lead. What a start this is for Team India! Is it time to dream for Indian women? IND 1-0 ARG

    Tokyo Games Live Score and Updates, Day 13 LIVE: WRESTLING – Deepak loses 0-10 semi-final vs Taylor 0-10! The American gets Deepak onto the ground. 2 points! Deepak reverses. The 22-year-old Indian fails to hold the shape, the American who again gets him on the floor, on the other side this time. A flurry of points for David Taylor! Deepak looks to counter-attack but Taylor lifts him and pushes him out of the center. What a commanding win! 10-0 to the American. Deepak Punia crashes out of the semifinal of men’s freestyle 86kg category, he will fight for Bronze tomorrow.

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: Deepak Punia is in action now, he is taking on USA’s David Taylor – men’s freestyle 86kg semi-final. India women’s hockey team will also be in action soon against Argentina. This is only India’s third appearance at the Olympics in women’s hockey. They made their debut in the 1980 Moscow Games, finishing fourth, and wouldn’t make another appearance for 36 years when they finished a disappointing 12th at Rio. Can they end India’s hunt for their first Olympic medal in hockey in over four decades? We’ll get the answer very soon.

    Master Appreciates Ravi’s Historic Effort at Tokyo 2020!

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: WRESTLING – HISTORIC MOMENT FOR INDIA! RAVI KUMAR DAHIYA INTO FINALS OF MEN’S FREESTYLE 57KG CATEGORY! After conceding a seven-point deficit, Ravi somehow gets a point. The Indian then pushes the Kazakh out of the center cirlce. Two more points. Is this the resurgence? An injury time out for the Kazakh.

    In the last minute, Ravi Kumar gets the Kazakh down. 2 more points! He gets the shoulder down now! Pinned. The Indian wins the fight! Ravi is through to the Gold medal match. Ravi Kumar Dabiya beats his Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev by fall after having been 2-9 down. A comeback win for the ages!
    MOST DRAMATIC FINISH EVER, INCREDIBLE STUFF – RAVI DAHIYA!

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score Online Today: WRESTLING – A much more aggressive start than the first half. An ankle hold of epic proportions for Nurislam Sanayev, he is turning Ravi! And then does it again! Remember that, an ankle hold can be the finisher! 2 more points. 8 points to the Kazakh! A flurry of points with one ankle hold! Huge deficit to make up for Ravi now! Nurislam 2-9 Ravi Dahiya

    Tokyo 2020 Live Score Today, Day 13 LIVE: WRESTLING – Ravi gets 2 points! The first attacking points of the match! The 23-year-old Indian rolls Nurislam on to his back! Very crucial these 2 points. Nurislam makes sure to keep it down to 2. At half-time, the hooter goes! Ravi leads 2-1. Half-Time – Ravi 2-1 Nurislam

    Tokyo Olypics Live Score Online and Updates: Ravi Dahiya and Nurislam Sanayev have started cautiously here. Both wrestlers are sizing up each other. Let us remind you that, this for a place in the men’s freestyle 57kg final and it will guarantee medal for India. The Indian is seeded fourth and is a favourite to clinch the bout. But pressure does funny things and this is the Olympics after all.