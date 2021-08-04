Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 13 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 13 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. India’s Ravi Dahiya beats Nurislam Sanayev by pin fall in the men’s wrestling freestyle 57kg semi-final in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ravi has stormed into the final and assured India their fourth medal in Tokyo 2020. Deepak Punia will also be in action in the men’s freestyle 86kg semi-final against David Taylor. What a start to India women’s Golf campaign at the Tokyo Olympics is off to a flyer as Aditi Ashok, featuring in her 2nd Olympic Games, is at the joint-second spot after Round 1 in Women’s Individual Strokeplay. Aditi is currently tied in 2nd place with USA’s Nelly Korda. Boxing – India’s Lovlina Borgohain is outclassed by the world’s number one Busenaz Surmeneli in the women’s welterweight semifinal (69kg) of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. With that loss, the 23-year-old Lovlina settled for a hard-fought Bronze Medal at Tokyo 2020. She becomes only the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a boxing medal at the Olympics. India wrestlers – Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia win their respective quarterfinal bouts in freestyle 57kg and 86kg category to reach the semifinals of Tokyo 2020. Earlier in the morning, star Javelin Thrower – Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the men’s javelin final at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a best throw of 86.65m. Wednesday would be a crucial day for the country when the India women’s hockey team takes on Argentina in pursuit of its maiden Olympic final berth. Rani Rampal and Co. have already surpassed all expectations by coming this far and would be aiming to make the Games all the more memorable for themselves and the nation. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - PM Congratulates Boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Winning Bronze Medal at Olympics

Indian athletes had a forgettable run on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (August 3). The biggest disappointment came in Hockey where the men’s team suffered a humiliating 2-5 loss to world champion Belgium in the semifinals. However, Manpreet Singh’s men will get a second and last shot at finishing on the podium on Thursday when they take on Germany, the other losing semifinalist, in the bronze play-off. In athletics, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put) and Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) could not even perform close to their personal bests as they bowed out of reckoning tamely. See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 13 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 from Tokyo here. Also Read - Watch Video: Neeraj Chopra Storms Into Javelin Throw Final With 86.65 Metres Throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020