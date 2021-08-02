Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 11

First Sindhu, and then the Manpreet Singh-led hockey team made it a historic Sunday for India at Tokyo 2020. Sindhu beat her Chinese opponent in straight sets to win a bronze. She became the only Indian woman to win two medals in badminton. The hockey team, on the other hand, beat Great Britain 3-1 to make it to the semi-final for the first time after 1980. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest from India in Tokyo. On Monday morning, the Rani Rampal-led side would take on a formidable Australian side in the quarter-final.Also Read - India vs Belgium Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch IND vs BEL Hockey Semifinal: All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020 Match

Lots to look forward to on Day 11 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest. Also Read - Through Pain & Poverty, Hockey Captain Rani Rampal Kept Dreaming of Donning India Colours

Live Updates

  • 4:19 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: Do not go anywhere, Kamalpreet Kaur would be shouldering the hopes of a billion. All hopes will be pinned on her to see if she can eke out India’s fourth medal in Tokyo. Of course, it will not be easy, she will have to up her game.

  • 4:00 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: India’s equestrian Fouaad Mirza has entered the final medal round. This is the first time that an Indian is participating in Equestrian. Mirza has qualified for Jumping individual finals.

  • 3:24 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: Kamalpreet Kaur’s final will begin at 4:30 PM IST. So tuned for all the live scores and updates.

  • 2:54 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: It is believed that if Kamalpreet Kaur can throw more than 65 metres, she will stand a chance to bag a medal in her debut Olympics. Kaur had come up with an inspiring performance in the qualifying stage and she will look to continue the good show.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: After India’s Women hockey team pulled a rabbit out of the hat, the focus will be on Kamalpreet Kaur who will take part in the discus throw. Kaur had finished at second place in the qualifying round as she had thrown 64 metres.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    The Rajya Sabha on Monday congratulated P.V. Sindhu for winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics. M. Venkaiah Naidu, Chairman of the House, said, “I congratulate P.V. Sindhu for winning the Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. With her spectacular performance, she has made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals in a row in successive Olympics.”

  • 12:30 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput failed to qualify for the finals of the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Tokyo Olympics here on Monday.

  • 11:01 AM IST
    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: India’s drag-flicker Gurjit Singh scored from the penalty corner in the second quarter. In fact, Gurjit, who is India’s experienced campaigner, wasn’t in the best of forms in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics but she rose to the occasion in style when it mattered the most.
  • 10:57 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: The whole of India is basking in the glory of the Women’s Hockey team’s success. No one gave them a chance ahead of the match, but they managed to prove everyone wrong by getting the better of the Aussies.