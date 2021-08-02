Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 11

First Sindhu, and then the Manpreet Singh-led hockey team made it a historic Sunday for India at Tokyo 2020. Sindhu beat her Chinese opponent in straight sets to win a bronze. She became the only Indian woman to win two medals in badminton. The hockey team, on the other hand, beat Great Britain 3-1 to make it to the semi-final for the first time after 1980. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest from India in Tokyo. On Monday morning, the Rani Rampal-led side would take on a formidable Australian side in the quarter-final.Also Read - Highlights India Women vs Australia Women, Hockey Quarterfinal, Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rani Rampal-Led Team Stun Hockeyroos, Seal Semis Spot

Lots to look forward to on Day 11 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest. Also Read - India vs Australia Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs AUS Women's Hockey Quarterfinal - All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020 Match

Live Updates

  • 10:14 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: BIG, big win. A win that would go down in history as one of India’s greatest ever. Australia was overwhelming favourites going into the match. But it was India who gave them a tough fight and came up on top thanks to Gurjeet Kaur’s goals. What a way to start the week!

  • 10:11 AM IST

  • 10:07 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: India was absolutely too good on the day. They kept Australia at bay and now have made their first-ever semi-final in the Olympics stage. They would be hungry for more and this win would give them massive momentum going into the semis. LIVE HOCKEY: IND 1-0 AUS | FINAL SCORE

  • 10:02 AM IST

    India women create history, beat Australia to make semis.

  • 9:44 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: India praying back home, they are frustrating Australia. India is moving the ball with ease. Eyes on the clock. India would not feel relaxed as Australia is too strong.

  • 9:39 AM IST

  • 9:37 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: India is surely playing their best game of the competition. This is inspiring. But it is not over yet as 15 more minutes remain. LIVE HOCKEY: IND 1-0 AUS | Q3

  • 9:35 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: The clock ticking away. But you know, Australia is that good that they will have their moment, India has to be wary of that. They have defended well thus far.

  • 9:31 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: India doing well to keep Australia at bay. Australia now looks a little frustrated with every passing minute. India would look to continue doing the good work.

  • 9:28 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: Australia is now stringing in those passes, something they could not earlier. They are turning the screws, India needs to be cautious and continue the good work.