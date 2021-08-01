Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 10

Saturday was a day of heartbreaks as India's biggest medal hope PV Sindhu crashed out of the Gold medal race with a loss against her Chinese Taipei opposition. Kamalpreet Kaur in Discuss was the big story from Saturday. Participating in her maiden Olympics, she qualified for the Discuss final in the second position. Archer Atanu Das was knocked out and so were Amit Panghal and Pooja Rani in boxing. Another good news was the fact that the Rani Rampal-led women's hockey team beat South Africa in a must-win match.

Lots to look forward to on Day 10 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • 3:50 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: In a little more than an hour, India’s badminton queen Sindhu would enter the court with the prayers of a billion. You just cannot miss this epic.

  • 3:15 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: Stay tuned for all the latest on a historic evening that beckons India in Tokyo. India.com will provide you with all the latest updates on both the mouthwatering clashes.

  • 2:46 PM IST

    The COURAGEOUS SATISH STORY! Satish earned respect even after losing to World No 1. The army man confessed that country comes first, no matter what. In his pre-quarters, Satish sustained two cuts during his pre-quarterfinal showdown against Jamaica’s Ricardo Brown.

  • 2:31 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: “Definitely it is not what was expected. I feel particularly bad about the defeats of (an injured) Vikas (Krishan) and Amit,” Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh.

  • 1:35 PM IST

  • 1:18 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: Manpreet Singh-led hockey side is on the verge of ending India’s 41-year-old wait for a berth in the top 4 in men’s hockey at the Olympics.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: India is No 3 and Great Britain is No 5 in the world. On paper, India starts favourites – but the Great Britain side is formidable enough to spring a surprise.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: Tomorrow is big day for the Rani Rampal-led side as the Indian eves take on their Australian counterparts in the quarter-final. India would not start favourites, but with a billion rooting for the women in blue – they would feel inspired.

  • 11:32 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: Do you think Sindhu would be motivated for the Bronze medal match after the loss against Tai? Also, can Manpreet Singh-led India make the semis with a win over Great Britain? Lots to look forward to this Sunday eveing.

  • 10:39 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: The Men’s hockey team would also be in action this evening. They will take on mighty Great Britain in the quarter-final. They have defeated Argentina and that would give them confidence.