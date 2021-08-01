Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 10

Saturday was a day of heartbreaks as India’s biggest medal hope PV Sindhu crashed out of the Gold medal race with a loss against her Chinese Taipei opposition. Kamalpreet Kaur in Discuss was the big story from Saturday. Participating in her maiden Olympics, she qualified for the Discuss final in the second position. Archer Atanu Das was knocked out and so were Amit Panghal and Pooja Rani in boxing. Another good news was the fact that the Rani Rampal-led women’s hockey team beat South Africa in a must-win match.Also Read - Sindhu India's Pride, One of Our Most Outstanding Olympians: PM Modi

Lots to look forward to on Day 10 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest. Also Read - Live India vs Great Britain Hockey Men's Quarter-final Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Hardik Brilliance Gives India 3-1 Lead

