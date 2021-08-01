Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 10

Saturday was a day of heartbreaks as India’s biggest medal hope PV Sindhu crashed out of the Gold medal race with a loss against her Chinese Taipei opposition. Kamalpreet Kaur in Discuss was the big story from Saturday. Participating in her maiden Olympics, she qualified for the Discuss final in the second position. Archer Atanu Das was knocked out and so were Amit Panghal and Pooja Rani in boxing. Another good news was the fact that the Rani Rampal-led women’s hockey team beat South Africa in a must-win match.Also Read - Sindhu India's Pride, One of Our Most Outstanding Olympians: PM Modi

Lots to look forward to on Day 10 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest. Also Read - Live India vs Great Britain Hockey Men's Quarter-final Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Hardik Brilliance Gives India 3-1 Lead

Check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 10 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 10 2021 Live video, Live Olympics TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 10 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 10 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 10 2021 LIVE Streaming Online. Also Read - LIVE PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Badminton Live Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sindhu Beats Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 to Win Historic Bronze Medal

Live Updates

  • 6:56 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: India extend the lead, looks like the final nail in the coffin. It has been a Sunday to remember for India. After 41 years, India Men’s hockey team is on the cusp of reaching the Olympics semis. HOCKEY LIVE: IND 3-1 GBR

  • 6:53 PM IST

  • 6:52 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: India has been pushed deep in their defence, the captain Manpreet is standing tall like a wall. All of India is looking at the clock.

  • 6:47 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: India just can’t get any possession right now, It is all Great Britain at the moment. Manpreet and Co are happy to sit back and defend.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: Sreejesh has been like always the wall at goal. He has bailed India out on multiple occasions tonight in Tokyo. Can Manpreet and Co keep Great Britain away from scoring in these dying moments?

  • 6:42 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: Great Britain has pulled one back, they are not giving it up without a fight. The last few minutes are going to be thrilling. India would hope to hold on to the lead. LIVE HOCKEY: IND 2-1 GBR

  • 6:13 PM IST

  • 6:13 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: The hockey team has come up with the goods when it mattered the most. They look to be the superior side against their opposition. Now, they have to close the match well. A medal from hockey is expected for sure. And India’s Tokyo campaign is back on track.

  • 6:06 PM IST

  • 6:01 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 10: The hockey team on the other hand has extended their lead. They look set to make their own history. This is a Sunday like no other. HOCKEY LIVE: IND 2-0 GBR