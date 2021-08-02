Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 11

First Sindhu, and then the Manpreet Singh-led hockey team made it a historic Sunday for India at Tokyo 2020. Sindhu beat her Chinese opponent in straight sets to win a bronze. She became the only Indian woman to win two medals in badminton. The hockey team, on the other hand, beat Great Britain 3-1 to make it to the semi-final for the first time after 1980. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest from India in Tokyo. On Monday morning, the Rani Rampal-led side would take on a formidable Australian side in the quarter-final.Also Read - LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Scores And Updates, Hockey Quarterfinal, Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rani Rampal-led Team Aim to Seal Semifinal Berth

Lots to look forward to on Day 11 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest. Also Read - India vs Australia Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs AUS Women's Hockey Quarterfinal - All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020 Match

