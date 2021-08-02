Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 11

First Sindhu, and then the Manpreet Singh-led hockey team made it a historic Sunday for India at Tokyo 2020. Sindhu beat her Chinese opponent in straight sets to win a bronze. She became the only Indian woman to win two medals in badminton. The hockey team, on the other hand, beat Great Britain 3-1 to make it to the semi-final for the first time after 1980. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest from India in Tokyo. On Monday morning, the Rani Rampal-led side would take on a formidable Australian side in the quarter-final.Also Read - LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Scores And Updates, Hockey Quarterfinal, Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rani Rampal-led Team Aim to Seal Semifinal Berth

Lots to look forward to on Day 11 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest. Also Read - India vs Australia Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs AUS Women's Hockey Quarterfinal - All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020 Match

Live Updates

  • 8:39 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: India looking good in the early stages. They look ready for the occasion. Australia having to rethink its strategies. Rani Rampal and Co are not making penetrations inside. Like the goalpost denied Australia an early goal, the same happens with India.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: India comes close to scoring but Australia solid at the back, averts the early goal for the women in blue. Australia looks confident in the early stages.

  • 8:32 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: Nearly an early goal for Australia, the post saves India the blushes in the early moments of the match. Good start from Australia, India under pressure.

  • 8:30 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: Savita will have her work cut out at goal. She would be busy today, important to see how she comes up in this crucial match.

  • 8:28 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: All in readiness, the national anthems will first take place – it is set for a mouthwatering clash. Do not go anywhere, stay tuned to this space for all the latest.

  • 8:18 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: The conditions would be difficult as it is hot and humid in Tokyo. It would be energy-sapping for the players, and hence the work of the analyst is important.

  • 8:16 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: We cannot afford a slow start as we did against Great Britain and hence the first two quarters would be important. It would be interesting to see if we can keep the scores level and then look to get goals on the counter.

  • 8:15 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: The Indian coaching staff has been proactive and today would be another test, probably the stiffest thus far. India would look to come up with variations against the Aussie backline.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: All eyes would be on Vandana Katariya after her brilliant show against South Africa in India’s last group match. Hopes would be high that Katariya scores and helps India win.

  • 7:56 AM IST