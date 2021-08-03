Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 12

The big news from Tokyo on Monday was the fact that the Indian women’s hockey team made their first-ever Olympic semi-final, but not before an epic against Australia. Rani Rampal and Co beat the more fancied Aussies 1-0. Gurjeet Kaur’s solitary goal separated the two sides. Later in the day, Kamlpreet Kaur put up a good show in the women’s discus final. She finished 6th.Also Read - Tokyo 2020, Men's Hockey Semi-final India vs Belgium: Head to Head Record

Lots to look forward to on Day 12 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest. Also Read - Nothing Separates us From The Best in The World: Nazleen Madraswala

Check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 12 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 12 2021 Live video, Live Olympics TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 12 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 12 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 12 2021 LIVE Streaming Online. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza Shines on Debut, Finishes 23rd in Individual Eventing

Live Updates

  • 9:00 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: Malik was in the lead, but she conceded that in the dying moments. It is another heartbreak from Tokyo on Tuesday, Malik loses.

  • 8:58 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: Sonam Malik would hope to keep her Mongolian opposition at bay. The Indian is having to defend and she is doing it well. LIVE: IND 2-2 MGL

  • 8:57 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: Sonam Malik is now in action. She has the lead and looks confident of advancing. Malik beat her hero Sakshi Malik to make it to this stage.

  • 8:47 AM IST

  • 8:46 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: Heartbreak! India’s Olympics Gold dream comes to an end. Belgium in the second half outplayed India after the scores were level at half-time. Well deserved winners Belgium advance to the final. LIVE: IND 2-5 BEL | FINAL SCORE

  • 8:40 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: Belgium has been brilliant in the second half. They are keeping ball possession and seems like India is realising that it may be too late now. Still one has to believe, anything can still happen.

  • 8:37 AM IST

  • 8:35 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: Belgium get a PENALTY! This could be it. Sreejesh cannot do anything. Belgium more or less seals it now. LIVE: IND 2-4 BEL | Q4

  • 8:32 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: Time ticking away, the dream of a Gold coming to an end. Another PC for Belgium. They have had at least 20 PCs today. Can India continue to thwart the PCs?

  • 8:30 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: The defense seems to be a little back. They have to rush in quickly. Sreejesh keeps India in and alive. Worrying times for India as they concede another PC.