Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 12

The big news from Tokyo on Monday was the fact that the Indian women’s hockey team made their first-ever Olympic semi-final, but not before an epic against Australia. Rani Rampal and Co beat the more fancied Aussies 1-0. Gurjeet Kaur’s solitary goal separated the two sides. Later in the day, Kamlpreet Kaur put up a good show in the women’s discus final. She finished 6th.Also Read - Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Invite Olympic Contingent to Red Fort on August 15, Also to Interact With Them at His Residence

Lots to look forward to on Day 12 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Norway's Karsten Warholm Wins Men's 400m Hurdles With New World Record

Live Updates

  • 4:33 PM IST

  • 4:27 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: The Indian was disappointed with his third attempt. His best throw is 19.9m, he got a red flag with his third attempt and it seems his campaign is over.

  • 4:22 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: 21.20m is the mark everyone is chasing. Tomas Walsh of New Zealand is one of the top contenders in the event. He has got a red flag already. He is getting ready. Everyone lining up to watch his throw.

  • 4:20 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: Can the Indian pull off a miracle throw? It is difficult, he is currently in the 12th position. All eyes are on the Indian.

  • 4:07 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: In all probability, Tajinder qualifies if he is among the best 12 throws. Well, it is the 12 best performers of the two groups that go through.

  • 4:05 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: Dissapointing throw from Tajinder. It is an invalid attempt. He is still at the 6th place. He would hope, he can come up with a big throw.

  • 4:01 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: The Indian is at No 5 at the moment after the first round of throws. He would have warmed up and hopefully will get in e better throw with his second chance.

  • 3:56 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: Only two throwers have passed the 20m-mark. It is Brazilian at No 1 and the Serbian Sinancevic at No 2. The Indian is at No 3.

  • 3:55 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: Tajinder slips to No 2. The Brazilian takes top spot. But let us not lose hope.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 12: Tajinder would hope he can get the qualifying mark to start. He is still No 1 after six throwers. The big guys are yet to get started.