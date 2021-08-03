Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 12

The big news from Tokyo on Monday was the fact that the Indian women’s hockey team made their first-ever Olympic semi-final, but not before an epic against Australia. Rani Rampal and Co beat the more fancied Aussies 1-0. Gurjeet Kaur’s solitary goal separated the two sides. Later in the day, Kamlpreet Kaur put up a good show in the women’s discus final. She finished 6th.Also Read - Tokyo 2020, Men's Hockey Semi-final India vs Belgium: Head to Head Record

Lots to look forward to on Day 12 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest. Also Read - Nothing Separates us From The Best in The World: Nazleen Madraswala

