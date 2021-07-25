Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates, Day 3

Day 3 will see Mary Kom and PV Sindhu for the first time as they feature in their opening games. Both the athletes are big medal hopes for India and they would like to get off to a winning start.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Highlights: Mirabai Chanu Clinches Silver as India's Men Hockey, Manika Batra, Sumit Nagal Win Their Opening Matches

Earlier, Day 2 at the Tokyo Olympics was historic for India as Mirabai Chanu won a Silver medal in the 49 kg category in weightlifting. Also, India’s men hockey won 3-2 against New Zealand, while Sumit Nagal won against Denis Istomin. The Indian paddlers were also on point as Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee won their singles Round 1 matches in Table Tennis. However, India’s women team and boxer Vikas Krishan lost on the second day of the quadrennial event. Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 3: All You Need to Know

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Live, Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 3 Live, Live Day 3 Tokyo 2021, Live Day 3 Tokyo Olympics, Shooting, Mary Kom, Mary Kom Boxing, Mary Kom match, PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu Match, PV Sindhu records, PV Sindhu Live, Badminton Live, India Live Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 3, India at Tokyo Olympics Day 3, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Live Updates, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Streaming Live, Hockey News, India Hockey, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Live Streaming Also Read - Mirabai Chanu Clinches Silver Medal to Open India's Tally at Tokyo Olympics

Live Updates

  • 7:02 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2021 Updates, Day 3: Currently a young gymnast from Kolkata, Pranati Nayak is in action in Tokyo, in the Women’s vault event.

  • 6:49 AM IST

  • 6:49 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2021 Updates, Day 3: The women Indian shooters Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Desai do not make the cut for the final after a poor show on Sunday.

  • 6:45 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2021 Updates, Day 3: In an hour, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina would be playing their first-round doubles match and that tie will clash with Sindhu’s opener on what is a jam-packed Sunday.

  • 6:33 AM IST

  • 6:32 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2021 Updates, Day 3: In moments from now, PV Sindhi, who is one of the biggest medal hopes for India would be in action in her first-round match in Tokyo. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.

  • 6:22 AM IST

  • 6:12 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2021 Updates, Day 3: Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker occupies the 13th spot at the moment with 221 points. Deswal, on the other hand, Deswal is in the 20th position in the qualification round currently.

  • 6:01 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2021 Updates, Day 3: Bhaker slips to the 12th spot with 154 points, while Deswal occupies the 28th position. She has 132 points. Fans would hope at least one of the two shooters qualify.

  • 5:45 AM IST

    LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2021 Updates, Day 3: Bhaker is currently in the 5th spot in the early stages of the qualification, while the other pistol shooter, Deswal is in the 34th position.