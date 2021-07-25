Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates, Day 3

Day 3 will see Mary Kom and PV Sindhu for the first time as they feature in their opening games. Both the athletes are big medal hopes for India and they would like to get off to a winning start.Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 4: All You Need to Know

Earlier, Day 2 at the Tokyo Olympics was historic for India as Mirabai Chanu won a Silver medal in the 49 kg category in weightlifting. Also, India’s men hockey won 3-2 against New Zealand, while Sumit Nagal won against Denis Istomin. The Indian paddlers were also on point as Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee won their singles Round 1 matches in Table Tennis. However, India’s women team and boxer Vikas Krishan lost on the second day of the quadrennial event. Also Read - PV Sindhu Reacts After 1st Round Win at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Says 'Have Been Working on my Aggression'

