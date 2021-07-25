Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates, Day 3

Day 3 will see Mary Kom and PV Sindhu for the first time as they feature in their opening games. Both the athletes are big medal hopes for India and they would like to get off to a winning start.

Earlier, Day 2 at the Tokyo Olympics was historic for India as Mirabai Chanu won a Silver medal in the 49 kg category in weightlifting. Also, India's men hockey won 3-2 against New Zealand, while Sumit Nagal won against Denis Istomin. The Indian paddlers were also on point as Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee won their singles Round 1 matches in Table Tennis. However, India's women team and boxer Vikas Krishan lost on the second day of the quadrennial event.

Live Updates

  • 1:07 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: Manika came up a little short in the fifth game as the Ukrainian girl upped her own. It was a competitive contest and eventually, the Ukrainian got the advantage and the lead again. LIVE: 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11

  • 12:56 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: Both players competed well in the fourth game as it went down to the wire. Manika looked way more confident in this game. It was a see-saw battle. Manika came up with a marvelous backhand winner to get the game point. That was the point that seemed to have changed her psyche altogether. LIVE: 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10

  • 12:50 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: Manika has looked more assured in the fourth game. She is looking to engage in rallies. The Indian has been combining chops with her forehand brilliantly and that is working well.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: In the third game, Manika looked to be defending more, and that seemed to have worked as she changed the pace of the game. The Indian paddler looked to get into more and more rallies as the game progressed. Manika wins the third to stay alive in the contest. LIVE: 4-11, 4-11, 11-7

  • 12:37 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: A string of unforced errors and Manika is already training 0-2 in the second-round match. The Indian needs to start cutting down on her errors to make a comeback. The Ukrainian is cruising through. LIVE: 11-4, 11-4

  • 12:31 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: Manika starts slow, but the silver lining is that her forehand is coming off well. The Indian paddler also smashed a couple of deadly backhand winners in the game. Ukrainian is off the mark in style! LIVE: 11-4

  • 12:25 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 3: At Rio, it was an early exit for Manika, this time she looks more confident and up for the occasion. Yesterday was an easy outing for her, today could be a stiffer challenge. Manika is on Court No 4.

  • 12:20 PM IST

    It is time to cheer for Manika Batra. Are you READY?

  • 12:13 PM IST

  • 12:02 PM IST