Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 6 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. After a series of disappointing results on Tuesday, the Indian contingent will pin their hopes of world champion PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, world number one Archer – Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani look for a better show on Day 6. Meanwhile, India women’s hockey team will take on Great Britain in their Pool A clash on Wednesday. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Live PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi Badminton Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu Aims to Top Group

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. Young boxer Lovlina Borgohain entered the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight category, the India men's hockey team eased past Spain 3-0 in a Pool A match on the back of goals from Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh.