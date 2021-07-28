Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Olympics Day 6 Live Score

PV Sindhu is in action in her second Group J match versus NY Cheung and the Indian leads the match straightaway 11-5 in the first game. Archer Tarundeep Rai is also in action for his Round of 64 match. In Women's Hockey, India score their first goal of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in their third Pool A match against Great Britain. Sharmila Devi is the scorer for India. After a series of disappointing results on Tuesday, the Indian contingent will pin their hopes of world champion PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, world number one Archer – Deepika Kumari and experienced boxer Pooja Rani look for a better show on Day 6. Meanwhile, India women's hockey team will take on Great Britain in their Pool A clash on Wednesday.

Indian athletes endured a mixed outing on the day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. Young boxer Lovlina Borgohain entered the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight category, the India men's hockey team eased past Spain 3-0 in a Pool A match on the back of goals from Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh.

Live Updates

  • 8:32 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Day 6 Live Updates: HOCKEY – India women lose to Great Britain 1-4. This is India’s third straight defeat in Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian women were very slow to start and paid the price as defending champions Great Britain took two goals lead. India, however, bounced back to score one and played some good hockey before conceding another one that blew away their confidence. Hannah Martin has been the player of the match for Britain. India lose 1-4 to Great Britain

  • 8:24 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: BADMINTON – PV Sindhu wins 1st Game 21-9 vs NY Cheung – Sheer Domination! After a brief push by Cheung in the middle, Sindhu again assumes the driving seat. She wins four straight points towards the end and reaps rewards off her opponent’s errors. The world champion displayed her full range of winners. Cheung Ngan Yi had no answers. Sindhu takes the first game 21-9 in just 15 minutes. Sindhu 21-9 Cheung

  • 8:15 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online: BADMINTON – Sindhu storms to 11-5 lead in first game! It’s a brilliant start from the world champion. Cheung Ngan Yi began with a superb forehand winner but it has all been Sindhu ever since. She leads 11-5 at the halfway mark in the first game. Sindhu will aim to close it out asap!

  • 8:14 AM IST

  • 8:11 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Online: ARCHERY – Tarundeep Wins Thriller! Indian archer Tarundeep Rai through to next round, beats Ukraine’s Hunbin 6-4. In the tie-breaker, the Indian upped the stakes with perfect 10s. Putting behind his shaky start, the Indian delivered in the deciding set. Two 10s and that’s enough for him to seal the set and the Round of 64 match. He will be back shortly in action for the Round of 32 match.

  • 8:01 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Online: BADMINTON – Can PV Sindhu seal Round of 16 berth? India’s badminton hopes at the Tokyo Olympics heavily rely on world champion Sindhu. The doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty missed out on a quarterfinals berth and Sai Praneeth has lost his chance to reach the men’s singles knockout stages. Having won her opening match against Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel, Sindhu needs to beat Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi to make it to the Round of 16.

  • 7:53 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Day 6 Live Updates: ARCHERY – Tarundeep Rai in action Individual Round of 64. After disappointing results in team events, India are aiming for a good start to the Individual Archery competition? Tarundeep Rai, who was in good form in the men’s team event, will take on Oleksei Hunbin of Ukraine in the men’s Individual Round of 64. If he wins this match, he will be in action for Round of 32 shortly.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Stream Updates: India 1-2 Great Britain at HALF-TIME! A better second quarter from India. The women in blue have gotten off the mark and were able to put pressure on the Great Britain defence towards the end of that 2nd quarter. Hannah Martin scored twice to put Great Britain 2-0 up before Gurjit Kaur and Sharmila Devi’s combination pulled one back for India from the penalty corner. Captain Rani has been impressive as ever.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    Archery action to begin shortly in Tokyo 2020!

  • 7:36 AM IST

