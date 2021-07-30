Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates Day 8

After a decent Thursday for India in Tokyo where the hockey team beat Argentina, PV Sindhu and Atanu Das progressed – Day 8 holds more interest for Indian fans.Also Read - Tokyo 2020, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi: Head to Head Record

Deepika Kumari will take on Ksenia Perova of ROC in the 1/8 Elimination round in the individual event while PV Sindhu will be up against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to seal her spot in the semis. Having already secured a spot in the quarter-finals, India’s men’s hockey team would look to carry on the winning momentum against Japan in their Pool A match while Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will be in action in the 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Rapid event. Lots of Indian interest on Friday, stay tuned to India.com for all the latest. Also Read - India’s Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 8, July 30: All You Need to Know

