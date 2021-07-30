Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates Day 8

After a decent Thursday for India in Tokyo where the hockey team beat Argentina, PV Sindhu and Atanu Das progressed – Day 8 holds more interest for Indian fans.Also Read - Tokyo 2020, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi: Head to Head Record

Deepika Kumari will take on Ksenia Perova of ROC in the 1/8 Elimination round in the individual event while PV Sindhu will be up against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to seal her spot in the semis. Having already secured a spot in the quarter-finals, India’s men’s hockey team would look to carry on the winning momentum against Japan in their Pool A match while Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will be in action in the 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Rapid event. Lots of Indian interest on Friday, stay tuned to India.com for all the latest. Also Read - India’s Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 8, July 30: All You Need to Know

Live Updates

  • 8:08 AM IST
    Lovlina Thus Far in Tokyo 2020: The Indian youngster, hailing from Assam, was the aggressor in the opening round before she changed strategy to play the waiting game, drawing Apetz in to punish her on counter-attack. The plan worked out just fine despite the German’s well-placed jabs often troubling Borgohain

    Borgohain relied mostly on her left hooks to keep the slender edge. Apetz is a pioneering name in German boxing. She is pursuing a PhD in neuroscience, which she put on hold for a year to prepare for the Olympics.

    Apetz made the Games cut after reaching the semifinals of the European Qualification Tournament last year.
  • 8:02 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: Lovlina Boroghain is a step away from ensuring India its second medal of the Tokyo games. The Indian boxer now needs to beat Nien-Chin Chen of the Chinese Taipei. In her previous bout, she defeated German veteran Nadine Apetz. The boxer has already made a mark in her debut Olympics.

  • 7:36 AM IST

  • 7:35 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: Do you think Lovlina will sail through and make up for the Mary heartbreak? It would be a massive game for her. Show love and support for the Indian boxer.

  • 7:25 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: World No 1 Deepika Kumari would be in action at 11:30 for her quarter-final match. Send in your wishes for the Indian archery queen. She is a big medal prospect, stay tuned to india.com for the latest from Tokyo.

  • 7:18 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: Manu Bhaker is in action currently in the Qualification Round of Women’s 25m air pistol. She is in the 11th spot as we speak.

  • 7:07 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: The big focus today from an Indian point of view would be PV Sindhu’s quarter-final where the Rio silver medalist would take on the Japanese. It would not be an easy game for India. That is a mouthwatering clash.

  • 6:52 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: Lovlina Boroghain would have eyes on her today as she competes in the quarter-final in Tokyo. Her bout will start tentatively at 8:50 AM IST. She is a big medal hope and fans back home would be rooting for her after Mary Kom bowed out yesterday.

  • 6:49 AM IST

    ICYMI: Mary Kom bowed out in her boxing category yesterday and after the loss, she did not seem to be impressed with the organisers and the result.


    ‘I still can’t believe! I still can’t believe what is going on! But I don’t know what to do. We can’t [file] any [appeal], we can’t do any protest also. They have already said in the beginning that no protest, no decision change [will be allowed]. So, what can I do?’ said Mary Kom while speaking to Sportskeeda.
  • 6:30 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: In the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase, AM. Sable – the lone Indian – finished seventh. Avinash Sable has broken the national record in the Heat. He completed the race in 8:18 seconds.