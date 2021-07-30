Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates Day 8

After a decent Thursday for India in Tokyo where the hockey team beat Argentina, PV Sindhu and Atanu Das progressed – Day 8 holds more interest for Indian fans.

Deepika Kumari will take on Ksenia Perova of ROC in the 1/8 Elimination round in the individual event while PV Sindhu will be up against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to seal her spot in the semis. Having already secured a spot in the quarter-finals, India's men's hockey team would look to carry on the winning momentum against Japan in their Pool A match while Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will be in action in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid event. Lots of Indian interest on Friday, stay tuned to India.com for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • 9:44 AM IST

    Dutee Chand finishes 7th in the 100m Heat, misses a semi-final berth.

  • 9:40 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: Indians at the moment are creating opportunities but are not being able to convert them to goals. We are into the second quarter and the Irish team looks to be happy defending.

  • 9:34 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: India dominated, but they could not find the goal. The Irish side defended well in the first quarter. India would hope to get on the scoresheet in the second 15.

  • 9:28 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: The Indian hockey team has got off to a good start against the Irish team. They got a couple of chances as well in the first quarter, but they are yet to find the back of the net. LIVE: IRL 0-0 IND

  • 9:17 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: Meanwhile, the women’s hockey match is underway and they are taking on the Irish team. This is an important match for the Indians as they would have to win it to stay alive in the competition.

  • 9:15 AM IST

    Lovlina Boroghain becomes the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom.

  • 9:12 AM IST

  • 9:08 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: Lovlina Boroghain guarantees India its second medal after winning her quarterfinal over the girl from Chinese Taipei. This is historic and what makes it special is that it is her maiden Olympics.

  • 8:58 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: Boroghain’s coach motivating her, reminding her that she is on the verge of creating history. She has edged her opponent to win the first round. That is an ideal start for Lovlina.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 8: Both players giving each other much to think about. Boroghain keeping her opponent’s punches at bay. The Indian is gaining confidence. Both players had their moments in the first round.