Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said boxer M C Mary Kom was the clear winner in Thursday's pre-quarterfinals in the Tokyo Olympics but judges have their own calculations.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom's pursuit of a second Olympic medal ended in the pre-quarterfinals in Tokyo as she went down to the 2016 edition's bronze-medallist, Ingrit Valencia of Colombia, in a fiercely-fought showdown.

"Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion! You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend. India is proud of you. Boxing and Olympics will miss you," the former sports minister said in a tweet.

He said for all Indians, Mary Kom “was the clear winner but judges have their own calculations”.