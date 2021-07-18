World number one’s – Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty headline the Tennis circuit at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. After a spate of high-profile withdrawals, all eyes will be on the remaining playing field, including Djokovic, Barty, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Naomi Osaka, and Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic has confirmed he will participate in this month’s Tokyo Olympics as he looks to continue his dominant season in Asia. The 20-time major champion Djokovic has won the year’s first three majors at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, keeping alive a historic opportunity to become the first man to ever complete a Golden Grand Slam.Also Read - Virat Kohli Sends Support to Indian Athletes For Tokyo Olympics 2020

The 24-year-old Djokovic, who became the first singles player to qualify for the 2021 ATP Finals this month, claimed a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lost the French Open final to Djokovic, will hope to bring glory to Greece on his Olympic debut, while Russia’s world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev — who has won 10 tour-level titles on hard-court, the surface on which the Olympics are being played — is also making his debut, according to atptennis.com, which released the revised list on Saturday. Also Read - Time For Final Exam Now: Santiago Nieva Talks About Indian Boxers And His Own Olympic Debut

The other men’s tennis stars to be seen in Tokyo include two-time Olympic gold medallist Andy Murray of Great Britain, Germany’s Alexander Zverev, and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman. Australia’s No. 1 player Alex de Minaur has withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19. Also Read - South Korean TT Legend Ryu Seung-Min Tests Positive Upon Arrival in Tokyo

London 2012 and Rio 2016 gold medallist Andy Murray is set to make his fourth appearance at the Olympics in singles and doubles.

Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/23TmSdvc4x — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 15, 2021



Among those skipping the Olympics include Swiss ace Roger Federer, Spain’s Rafael Nadal, Stanislas Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Denis Shapovalov, Nick Kyrgios, David Goffin, Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil and Dan Evans.

The biggest beneficiary of the withdrawals has been India’s Sumit Nagal. The 23-year-old will now enter the singles field of 64 in Tokyo. Nagal will join Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina in India’s team for the Olympics.

“No words can express my emotions. A surreal feeling to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Grateful to all your support and wishes,” tweeted Nagal after receiving confirmation for his ticket to the Olympics.

In the women’s section, Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty, Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka and French Open champion in singles and doubles, Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, are the big names.

Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu are among the women players who are skipping the Olympics.

The tennis event will be held at the Ariake Tennis Park from July 24 to August 1.