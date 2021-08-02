New Delhi: India men’s hockey team scripted history with a 3-1 win over Great Britain to seal the berth in the semifinals of the Olympics after a wait of 49 years. India will now take on world champions Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday. The last time India featured in the semifinals of the Olympics was in the 1972 Munich Games where they lost 0-2 to arch-rivals Pakistan.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: India Beat Australia to Enter Semis

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team for the emphatic win over Great Britain in the quarterfinals. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020, Hockey: India Women Stun Australia 1-0 to Seal Place in Semifinals For First Time in History

Expressing his joy over the Indian team’s victory over Great Britain, the Chief Minister said that the national team has come out with flying colours in the quarter-final. He expressed hope that the team will keep up the momentum to win both the semis and the Olympic final. Also Read - Highlights, Women's Hockey Tokyo 2020: India Seal Historic Semi-final Spot, Beat Australia 1-0

Well played! Congratulate Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on registering a stunning victory in the quarter-final against Great Britain at #Tokyo2020. May the team continue its momentum & bring much awaited medal for the country. Wish the team all the best.#Cheer4India @thehockeyindia pic.twitter.com/9eBkrlyxY1 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 1, 2021



“Odisha is the only state that is promoting a national game in the entire country. Odisha is the cradle of hockey and the state government is putting a premium on hockey to help India regain its dominance in global hockey,” the statement further read.

For India, Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) scored the goal to lay the foundation of the emphatic win.

The Odisha CM also shared a post for the hockey team on Twitter and wrote: “Well played! Congratulate Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on registering a stunning victory in the quarter-final against Great Britain at #Tokyo2020.

“May the team continue its momentum & bring much awaited medal for the country. Wish the team all the best.”

India’s last of the eight Olympic gold medals came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games but there were no semifinals in that edition as only six teams participated in the event.