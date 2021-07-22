Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming

With no confirmation over the suspension of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 thus far, organisers are likely to go ahead with the much-awaited event starting July 23. There have been concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases in the Games Village already with several athletes contracting the deadly virus.Also Read - Is The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Happening Amid Covid-19 Threat in Japan?

Amid all of this, will the opening ceremony go ahead as scheduled? It is likely to happen. Like in most opening ceremonies across the globe for major sporting events, Japan is expected to promote their culture during the ceremony which is expected to be avoided by a few nations due to the Covid threat. Also Read - Tokyo 2020, Meet India’s Olympic Medal Hope: PV Sindhu

All you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Indian Paddlers Handed Tough Draws, Sharath-Manika Pair to Face Third Seed in Opener

Where will the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be held at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

What time can viewers in India watch the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will commence at 8 pm local time or 4:30 pm IST on July 23, 2021.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony live stream in India?

Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast all events of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 including the opening ceremony live in India. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.

You can also live stream the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony online on SonyLIV and platforms like JioTV that have Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 channels.

SonyLIV is a subscription-based platform and the premium plan can be purchased at ₹299/month or ₹999/year.

What to expect from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony?

As most opening ceremonies celebrate the culture of host countries, we will also see Japanese culture come to light on Friday.