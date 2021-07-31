Reigning world champion PV Sindhu will look to quickly recover from her heartbreaking loss in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women’s singles semifinal and set her eyes on the upcoming Bronze medal playoff against He Bingjiao on Sunday. Sindhu, who lost to world number one Tai Tzu Ying 18-21, 12-21, will be aiming for the Bronze medal now as she takes on China’s world no. 9 Bingjiao in Tokyo. The 26-year-old can also become the first female athlete from India to win two Olympic medals.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tennis: Novak Djokovic Loses Bronze Medal Playoff vs Pablo Carreno Busta; Belinda Bencic Wins Gold

The Rio Olympic silver medalist's hopes of reaching the final were dashed when she went down in straight games against Tzu Ying. Bingjiao, meanwhile, was stopped by compatriot Chen Yufei, who won the other semifinal 21-16, 13-21, 21-12. While Sindhu is seeking her second Olympic medal, the 24-year-old Chinese is chasing her first.

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Head-to-Head

The Chinese shuttler – He Bingjiao leads PV Sindhu 9-6 in the head-to-head. The southpaw won four matches in a row before the Indian snapped her losing streak with a 21-19, 21-19 win at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals.

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Ranking

While Sindhu is currently ranked seventh, Bingjiao is two spots below at No. 9.

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao prediction

Bingjiao has troubled Sindhu in the past by attacking her backhand wing. But during the COVID-19 lockdown training, the world champion Indian has ironed out her flaws and all those tricks bode well for her prospects. Sindhu has also tightened her netplay and isn’t afraid to battle it out from the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Bingjiao is coming off two consecutive three-game matches and if this goes the distance, she might lack the energy to stay competitive.

Sindhu will beat Bingjiao win in three games to win the Bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Streaming Details

Date: August 1, 2021

Time: 5PM IST

Round: Bronze Medal Match

LIVE TV Telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live streaming: SonyLIV App, JIOTV.