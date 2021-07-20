Delhi [India]: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday urged India’s athletics squad for Tokyo Olympics 2020 to enjoy the pressure and not be bogged down by it during the world’s biggest sporting extravaganza as he joined the national federation in giving them an online send-off. In the virtual event, Tendulkar told them to chase the dream of winning an Olympic medal relentlessly.Also Read - 5,000 Anti-Doping Tests to Be Conducted During Tokyo Games

"Pressure will be your constant companion, but you have raised the expectations with your performance," Tendulkar told the 26 athletes in a virtual send-off ceremony.

"You have worked hard in these difficult times. And if nobody has any expectations of you as an athlete, you are in the wrong place. You will have heard that winning and losing are part of the sport. Let us win and let the others lose. When you wear the medal, see the Tricolour go up and hear the National Anthem, it will be the biggest moment of your life," he added.

In an inspirational address, Tendulkar recalled that when he was recovering from a tennis elbow and a shoulder surgery in 2004-05, he realised during practice in England that international athletes sometimes forget the primary reason they set out to play sport.

“It is a love for the game. I had to wake up the kid in me and bring him alive,” he said.

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Dhruv Batra, who joined the ceremony from Tokyo, said he believed Indian athletics is on the cusp of winning that elusive Olympic medal. “I have seen the hard work by the Athletics Federation of India, and I know that athletics medal is not very far,” he said.

After a welcome by Athletics Federation of India Senior Vice-President Anju Bobby George, AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said the 26 athletes have earned the honour of representing the country on the biggest stage but also had the responsibility to deliver their best performances and make India proud.

AFI President hoped that the athletics team can win the elusive Olympic medal this time. The athletics events will be held from July 30 to August 8 and India’s hopes are primarily from Chopra.