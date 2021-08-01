Indian boxer Satish Kumar lost to world No. 1 Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals of the men’s super-heavyweight boxing at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Satish put up a brave front but lost the bout by a unanimous decision.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu, Men's Hockey Team in Action This Sunday Evening

Satish was the first boxer from his category in India to qualify for the Olympics. He entered the ring at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena on Sunday despite seven stitches above his left eye and chin during his pre-quarterfinal win against Ricardo Brown of Jamaica. The 32-year-old was given medical clearance to fight in the quarterfinal in the morning.

In the first round, Jalalov landed his punches on the target, asserting his dominance. Satish hanged in there but couldn't clinch the result in his favour.

The tall Uzebk’s domination continued in the second round, going for the offence from the word go and countering every move of Satish. He timed his punches well and made a powerful left hook which rattled Satish.

The result was a foregone conclusion even before the final round began. Jalalov displayed stern defence through footwork while countering punches from Satish, who tried to unsettle him. By the time 15 seconds were left in the bout, Jalalov got a chance to hit a clear punch, assuring his victory.

Jalalov was clearly the more superior boxer. By winning the match 5-0, he now has the chance to better his fifth-place finish from 2016 Rio Olympics. It was also the third time Jalalov defeated Satish. Satish’s ouster meant the end of India’s challenge in men’s boxing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lovlina Borgohain is now the only Indian boxer left in the Tokyo Olympics. The Assamese has been assured of a medal by advancing to the semifinals of the women’s welterweight category.