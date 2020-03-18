India’s teenage shooter Saurabh Chaudhary continued to assert his dominance in the 10m air pistol event as he topped the charts with a score of 588 in the Olympic Shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, on Wednesday. Saurabh, the Asian Games (2018) gold-medallist shot his best score in the trials. He had followed up his form with two individual gold medals and four mixed team golds with Manu Bhaker in the ISSF World Cups last year. Also Read - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Pair Hopes to Get a New Foreign Coach After Tokyo Olympic Postponement

The 17-year-old Chaudhary, who has booked an Olympic quota place, shot a total of 588 to finish ahead of another Tokyo Games quota place holder Abhishek Varma (585) and Annuraj Singh (579) in the 10m air rifle men and women combined qualification. Also Read - Give Respect, Dignity And Assure Safety to Front Line Workers: Manu Bhaker on Coronavirus Pandemic

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had decided it would consider the scores of the shooters in Asian Games, World Championship, the World Cups and the Asian championships in finalising the team for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Also Read - Call on Shooting World Cup to be Taken Once Lockdown Ends: NRAI Official

Since the World Cup in Delhi has been postponed this season, the national federation opted to have a trial to fill the scores.

In the combined men’s and women’s 50m rifle 3 positions, Aishwary Pratap shot 1178 on aggregate (393 kneeling, 393 prone, 392 standing) to finish ahead of Anjum Moudgil (1174), Tejaswini Sawant (1170) and Sanjeev Rajput (1169). Aishwary was on top with 1178, while Anjum was equally assertive with 1174 among the women.

The top four slots in the combined scores of men and women were occupied by the Olympic quota winners.

In women’s air pistol, Olympian Annu Raj Singh topped the tally with 579. Raj was one point ahead of Esha Singh, while the Tokyo quota winners Manu Bhaker (574) and Yashaswini Singh Deswal (570) were eighth and last respectively in the nine-competitor event.

(With Agency Inputs)