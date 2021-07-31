New Delhi: There were huge expectations from India star shuttler PV Sindhu before the Tokyo Olympics and the Hyderabad-born player is living up to the expectations. In fact, the lanky shuttler is yet to lose a single set in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, Sindhu will have her task cut out against the World No.1 T.Y Tai.Also Read - India Beat South Africa 4-3 to Keep QF Hopes Alive in Olympic Women's Hockey

Sindhu has been in sublime form and she will look to bring her best to the table. The Indian talisman will aim to tick the right boxes in the semi-final and if she wins, she will become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals in her career. Sindhu had won a Silver medal in the Rio Olympics 2016 whereas Sushil Kumar is the only Indian athlete who has won two Olympic medals. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Vandana Shines as India Win to Keep Q/F Hopes Alive; Focus Now on PV Sindhu

Sindhu’s match against T.Y Tai will begin from 3:20 PM IST and the buzz is on for the big match. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu defeated Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in straight sets by 21-13, 22-20 in the quarterfinal clash. Sindhu had to save two game points against Yamaguchi in the second set and she was able to do it as he hasn’t lost a single set in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Nigerian Sprinter Suspended For Doping Before Women's 100m Semifinal

Sindhu has recently worked hard on her defence and the same has been palpable in her game. Furthermore, she is making the most of her height and has also improved her game near the net.

Here is how Twitter send its wishes to PC Sindhu:

Congratulations PV Sindhu for going in the Semi-finals.💐💐🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/fTjbffMx2a — Adv. RANJITA KETAN DIVEKAR (@KetanRanjita) July 31, 2021

Mirabai Chanu wins silver

Lovlina confirms a medal

Kamalpreet enters discus final

PV Sindhu in semis

Vandana Katariya hits historic hockey hat-trick Indian women once again take the lead in an Indian Olympic campaign. #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) July 31, 2021

It’s such a proud moment for India to see @Pvsindhu1 entering into the semi finals..All the best❣️#TokyoOlympics2021 #PVSindhu — MSD (@_MSD07_) July 31, 2021

PV Sindhu qualified to semi finals in Women’s Badminton!! 💪💪 She will play two more matches in Tokyo. If she win both matches, then 🏆. If she win first match and loss second match, then🥈 If she loss first match and win second, then 🥉 75% assured medal#Olympics2021 — Mr. Venkat (@zer0by0) July 31, 2021