New Delhi: The Indian captain Virat Kohli has to send support to the Indian athletes for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics. Kohli asked the Indian fans to catch the country’s athletes in the upcoming sporting carnival. Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin on July 23 and will run till August 8.Also Read - Time For Final Exam Now: Santiago Nieva Talks About Indian Boxers And His Own Olympic Debut

As many as 228 Indian players will take part in the Olympics, which is the highest ever for the country. Out of these 228 players, 119 will compete in 85 different medal categories. We take a look at 10 players/teams who could be the medal prospects for the country in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. Also Read - South Korean TT Legend Ryu Seung-Min Tests Positive Upon Arrival in Tokyo

Meanwhile, India had bagged six medals at the London 2012 Olympics (two Silver and four Bronze) which was one of their best renditions. However, the Indian contingent could only win two medals (one silver and one bronze) in the previous edition of the Rio Olympics. Thus, India will look to turn the tables in the upcoming Games. Also Read - COVID-19 in Tokyo Olympics - Two Athletes Test Positive in Games Village: Report

There will be huge expectations from the Indian athletes, who will look to make the country proud of their accomplishments. Players like PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, the Indian hockey team, Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Sourabh Chaudhary, Bajrang Punia, Neeraj Chopra, Vinesh Phogat, and Deepika Kumari are some of the medal prospects for the country and they will be the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli is currently preparing for the five-match Test series against England. Kohli and Co. had hit the nets on Thursday and the visitors will also play a three-day warm-up match against County Select XI at Durham from July 20. The first Test match between India and England will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4.