Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates

After a brilliant weekend, Indian athletes will be in action in events like Sailing, Fencing, Archery, Table Tennis Swimming, Boxing, Shooting, and Hockey on Monday that would be Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Bhavani Devi will become the first Indian fencer to participate in the Olympics. Furthermore, India’s Women Hockey team will play their second match of the quadrennial event against Germany Women after receiving a thrashing of 5-1 in their opening match against the Netherlands.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: PV Sindhu, Mary Kom & Manika Batra Shine on Super Sunday

There will be once huge expectations from the Archery as well as Shooting teams, both of which have thus far disappointed with their paltry performances. Also Read - Mary Kom Enters Olympic Pre-Quarters, Outwits Spirited Garcia From Dominica

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4 Live, Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 4 Live, Live Day 4 Tokyo 2021, Live Day 4 Tokyo Olympics, India Live Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 3, India at Tokyo Olympics Day 4, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Live Updates, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Streaming Live, Hockey News, India Hockey, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4 Live Streaming, Tokyo Olympics 2021, India at Tokyo Olympics Live Also Read - Olympics Hockey: Need to Back Our Skills in Tie Against Germany, Says Rani Rampal

Live Updates

  • 11:44 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2021, Day 4: One has to admit that it has been an easy match for the Russian. Manika Batra would be in action soon. She would be playing her third-round match and would hope to continue the winning momentum.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2021, Day 4: Nagal down a break in the second set. Things could be over soon. The Russian is all class, he has not had to break into a sweat as yet. The experience of playing such a big star would help Nagal improve – one hopes. LIVE: 2-6, 1-2

  • 11:16 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2021, Day 4, Tennis: Sumit Nagal stages a short comeback in the game with a point and he is pushed Medvedev to bring his A-game on the table to clinch the first set. And the world no 2 responded in style by earning the sixth point with total ease. The first set belongs to Medveded as he takes complete advantage of Nagal’s errors. Nagal vs Medvedev: 2-6

  • 11:08 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2021, Tennis: Medvedev once again gets the better of Sumit to earn another point. He is not giving much chance to the Indian at the moment as he has been trying hard to put some fight. Nagal vs Medvedev – 1-4

  • 11:02 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2021, Day 4, Tennis: As expected Daniil Medvedev is currently dominating the game despite losing one game point to Sumit Nagal. The Russian star is looking calm and composed as he looking to channelize his energy in the game. Nagal vs Medvedev – 1-3

  • 10:54 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2021, Day 4, Tennis: Daniil Medvedev started the game with some dominating show as he has already clinched the first two points of the game. Sumit Nagal is looking determined and trying hard to give a tough fight to the world no 2.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2021, Day 4: The archery team has lost 0-6 against South Korea in the quarter-final. The Indian duo of Shetty/Ranikreddy also crash out. Sumit Nagal would be in action soon.

  • 10:27 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2021, Day 4: The young Koreans have hit the target in the second set of arrows to take a 4-0 lead. This is slipping out of India’s grasp. They have to win the next set to stay alive in the competition. LIVE: KOR 4-0 IND

  • 10:24 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2021, Day 4: The archery event is also underway and the Indian trio already trailing after the first set of arrows. They would look to bounce back on level terms. LIVE: KOR 2-0 IND

  • 10:13 AM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2021, Day 4: The Indian duo trailing right from the start. Their opponents look far more superior in every aspect of the game. The Indonesian pair take the first game. The Indians will look for a better show in the next game. LIVE: 21-13