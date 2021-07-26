Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates

After a brilliant weekend, Indian athletes will be in action in events like Sailing, Fencing, Archery, Table Tennis Swimming, Boxing, Shooting, and Hockey on Monday that would be Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Bhavani Devi will become the first Indian fencer to participate in the Olympics. Furthermore, India’s Women Hockey team will play their second match of the quadrennial event against Germany Women after receiving a thrashing of 5-1 in their opening match against the Netherlands.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: PV Sindhu, Mary Kom & Manika Batra Shine on Super Sunday

There will be once huge expectations from the Archery as well as Shooting teams, both of which have thus far disappointed with their paltry performances. Also Read - Mary Kom Enters Olympic Pre-Quarters, Outwits Spirited Garcia From Dominica

