On the occasion of Olympic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes to the Indian contingent taking part in Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23. The Games were slated to be held last year but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister also conveyed the pride the nation feels for those who have represented India in the Olympics over the years, and invited youngsters across the country to take part in MyGov Olympic quiz. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: "Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes.

"In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, especially my young friends to take part."

The quiz aims to create awareness amongst the people in the country about the Olympics and Indian participation before the start of quadrennial event.

“The quiz will be based on the past and current Olympics and athletes wherein questions will be asked with multiple options and the user must select the correct option. On successful completion of each activity, each participant will be awarded with an e-certificate marking their participation. Some lucky winners will also get a chance to meet their favourite Olympian,” said a statement.

The international Olympics Day is observed on June 23 every year to celebrate sports and health. This occasion celebrates the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Sorbonne, Paris, on June 23, 1894, where Pierre de Coubertine revived the Olympic Games. The day aims at promotion sports and spreads the message of making sports an integral part of life.