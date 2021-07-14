Interview by Sunny DaudAlso Read - Official in IOC Refugee Team For Olympics Tests Positive For COVID-19

New Delhi: Sajan Prakash, who became the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics feels that the recent neck injury he overcame remains the most challenging phase of his life. While speaking exclusively to india.com, Prakash spoke at length about his love for swimming, the influence his mother had on him, preparation for the Games and much more. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Number of Oath-Takers Increased From Three to Six in Opening Ceremony

Here are the excerpts of the interview: Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Boxer Saweety Boora Wanted to Quit After Denying Olympic Qualification Chance

Q: Since your mother was an athlete and represented India. Did that come as an advantage to you?

A: Yes. Because she was an athlete, so I think this came as an advantage for me. She used to understand things much better.

Q: Was there any kind of pressure on you since your mother was an athlete?

A: No, not at all. In fact, an athlete will understand an athlete better and she helped me to enjoy the sport.

Q: How did you choose swimming?

A: I was into many other sports. I started swimming at the age of 5 but picked it up very late so and it has helped me gradually.

Q: Most challenging phase of your life?

A: There are many but only in the recent past I would say the neck injury that I overcame is the most challenging as it not only impacted my time in the pool but even normal walk or sleep was very difficult for me. So to overcome that pain was very challenging.

Q: How do you feel after qualifying for the Olympics?

A: We certainly worked very hard for the last one year only for this and so when I finished and saw the clock, even though my legs were tight, I felt really light, my soul felt really light.

Q: What are the facilities that are given by the swimming federation to the swimmers?

A: See swimming is not as prioritised in India and not very recognised since we are not swimming to the world standards. But on the other hand, they are supporting well for the competitions and for the training camps, especially my training in Dubai funded by SAI. So I think these things will help me or help any other swimmer.

Q: Why are we not on top in swimming in the world?

A: Swimming is mostly technical and most sports science we adapt to any areas where we can cover. I think in terms of excellence in any sport and not just swimming as it is a technical sport, the more science we would apply the more progress we would see.

Q. How do you feel about para-sports and para swimming?

A: I think instead of calling them differently-abled, I would say specially-abled because these guys are special. They are making our country proud at the highest competitions and we should be very proud of it.

Q: Who is your mentor?

A: My coach Pradeep Kumar sir. I think he helped me to reach greater levels and many people who mentored me earlier as well and my mother.

Q: Who will be your toughest competitor in Olympics?

A: Toughest competitor is always against the clock. I think mostly I want to achieve my best time there because we are realistically hoping to look at qualifying for the semi-finals and finals after that possibly. According to my time, I am not there in the middle position. I wouldn’t lie about that so there are many other competitors and I can’t name one and since it’s a surprise event anybody can make it so Hungarians, Americans, Europeans all are there.

Q: What do we need to be number 1 and where are we lacking?

A: We have the best coaches and we have the swimming pool. But we need to work on the technical part as we have the best talents in our country. If we invest in future then in the next four or six years we can see medal prospects. I think the government should invest in us in a more technical way and should have biomechanic experts and sports scientists coming in and supporting the whole year continuously and working with them consistently. That will make a huge difference.

Q: What is your routine for the Olympics?

A: I am just following the same schedule as before, the work was done before the ‘A’ cut qualification and I think this is more close to the semi-finals time. Now it is about polishing the skills, speed as the base work is already done, so we are polishing the small things now.