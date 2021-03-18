Ace India wrestler Bajrang Punia on Thursday revealed that he has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Bajrang, who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, said that he will take the next dose after 28 days. Also Read - Kejriwal Says Vaccination Drive to be Increased in Delhi Amid Rising COVID Cases | Highlights

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has said Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes will be given priority for the coronavirus vaccine followed by other athletes

"I have taken the first dose of vaccine and would take the next dose after 28 days. I won't tell anyone to take the vaccine or not take it. Athletes must consult their doctors and coaches before getting the first dose," Bajrang told ANI.

Bajrang also talked about deactivating his social media account and said it would be better for him to focus on Olympics preparations.

“Nothing like that (if any particular incident prompted him to deactivate social media). But I felt that social media was disturbing my preparation. And Olympic is the biggest event so I thought it would be better if like put all my focus on my preparation. If I want to win a medal in Olympics, I have to keep everything aside for the coming months,” Bajrang told ANI.

“I can use social media after the Olympics also. So, instead of wasting my time, I decided to focus on preparations. In our free time we can work on our weakness too,” he added.

Recently, Punia beat Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir in the 65kg category to clinch the gold medal at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event, a result. With the hard-fought victory, Bajrang also reclaimed the top in wrestling world rankings.

Bajrang talked about the training process of the wrestlers for the Tokyo Olympics and claims the WFI president is right in expecting the medals from them.

“I am trying my best, but it is easier said than done. My focus is only on doing hard work and for that, I am focusing on my training. The first time it has happened that four wrestlers have qualified. So, WFI president is right in expecting the medals from us as in recent past wrestlers have performed brilliantly,” the Indian wrestler said.

“And we are working hard to win a medal for the country, but it isn’t that easy. It’s not like that you go into the Olympics and the medal is assured, you have to work hard for it,” he quipped.