New Delhi: India suffered a massive blow on Sunday after the ace shooter Manu Bhaker failed to qualify for the 10m air pistol at the Tokyo Olympics. Manu has been sensational for India in the world of shooting and was one of the bests bets for the country to claim a medal in the Olympics. However, a technical glitch with her gun after the sixth shot of the second series cost Manu a place in the final.Also Read - IOA President Narinder Batra Requests Relaxation in Covid Tests For Athletes, Officials Returning From Japan

There was a circuit malfunction in the electronic trigger of Manu’s pistol in the middle of the qualification round. She went to the test tent with the coach and a member of the jury where her pistol was replaced with another. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: After Sindhu's Win; Focus Shifts to Manika Batra, Mary Kom

The 19-year-old lost some crucial time which put her under pressure after returning in the qualification round. Manu, who started the opening with a dominating 98, but it was followed by 95, 94 and a 95 as the young shooter dropped out of the top-10. The problem with her gun saw her lose five minutes but she came back to manage a 95. The cut-off was 577. However, despite starting with an impressive 98, including five 10s in the first series, Manu finished the event in 12th place with a total score of 575. Also Read - Olympics Swimming: Ahmed Hafnaoui Wins Men's 400m Freestyle Gold

With a 98, the Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist tried to stage a comeback of sorts in the fifth series but caved in under pressure in a poor final series, which saw her register one 8 and three 9s, leaving Frenchwoman Celine Goberville to bag the eighth and last qualifying spot.

Shooter Heena Siddhu, who failed to qualify for Olympics, came in support of her 2018 Asian Games partner and bashed people who judged Manu for her performance.

“For all d people who are quick to judge that Manu succumbed to pressure. I just got to know what happened to her equipment in detail n how much time she lost. She didn’t succumb to pressure she rose to it. Giving a score of 575 in less than 34 mins is n achievement of her nerves,” she wrote on Twitter.

Siddhu further hailed Manu’s comeback in the round despite losing crucial minutes due to weapon breakdown.

“She was so close that if that last shot was an inner 10 she wud have been in the finals even after going through a complete weapon breakdown in between the match. Stop judging athletes on numbers coz maybe that’s the only thing u can understand. Start understanding Performance!!,” she added.

She was so close that if that last shot was an inner 10 she wud have been in the finals even after going through a complete weapon breakdown in between the match. Stop judging athletes on numbers coz maybe that’s the only thing u can understand. Start understanding Performance!! — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 25, 2021



India was heavily relying on its shooters to create history at the Tokyo Olympics, but so far they have only fired a blank as on Saturday, Saurabh Chaudhary also finished seventh in the final of men’s 10m Air Rifle Event.

Apart from Manu, Yashaswini Singh Deswal also failed to make the finals of the women’s 10m air pistol event.